Highlights Manchester United could see changes at boardroom level if Sir Jim Ratcliffe succeeds in becoming a minority shareholder.

The billionaire is unlikely to be at Old Trafford before the January transfer window opens for business due to delays.

Ratcliffe has set his sights on appointing Paul Mitchell as Manchester United's new sporting director.

Manchester United changes at boardroom level will become a 'possibility' when Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority ownership at Old Trafford is ratified, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that key figures could head through the exit door.

Having been under the Glazers' rule since they won control of the club after taking their shares up to 70 per cent by buying out Irish racing tycoons JP McManus and John Magnier in a £790million deal 18 years ago, the Red Devils are preparing to enter a new era.

Ratcliffe appears to be on the cusp of ending a lengthy saga over the future running of Manchester United, with the current hierarchy putting the club on the market by beginning a 'process to explore strategic alternatives' last November.

Ratcliffe being forced to play waiting game ahead of deal

Ratcliffe's deal to secure a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United may not be completed ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, according to MailOnline, as lawyers are continuing to work on the final details of his £1.4billion proposal.

The report suggests it could be a number of weeks before a final agreement is reached between the Glazer family and the Ineos chief executive, who officially became the second-wealthiest person in Britain thanks to his near-£30billion fortune earlier this year, and New York Stock Exchange and Premier League requirements would make it unlikely that he will be on board before the turn of the year.

Ratcliffe is looking to acquire chunks of both the Glazers' shares and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion as he aims to take Manchester United into a new era, while he has already made plans to make major changes behind the scenes.

The 71-year-old has put Paul Mitchell at the top of his list to become the Red Devils' new sporting director after being unimpressed when he visited Old Trafford earlier this year, leading to uncertainty over what the future holds for current football director John Murtough and chief executive Richard Arnold.

Mitchell already has a good relationship with Ratcliffe and, having developed a strong reputation thanks to playing a key role in completing a number of successful deals while working behind the scenes at the likes of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig, he would head to Manchester United with plenty of pedigree.

Paul Mitchell's behind-the-scenes experience Club Position Date appointed Date he left Monaco Board member July 1, 2022 October 1, 2023 Monaco Sporting director June 17, 2020 October 1, 2023 Red Bull Bragantino Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 New York Red Bulls Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 RB Leipzig Head of Scouting February 6, 2018 August 31, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Head of Young Scouting December 5, 2014 February 5, 2018 Southampton Head of Scouting January 6, 2012 December 4, 2014 Milton Keynes Dons Chief Scout January 1, 2010 January 5, 2012 Milton Keynes Dons Head of Youth Scouting January 1, 2008 December 31, 2009 All information according to Transfermarkt

The 42-year-old has been looking to embark on a fresh challenge since leaving Ligue 1 side Monaco earlier this year and is very keen on filling the Red Devils' sporting director role, having recently relocated to the north-west of England.

Although respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United's pursuit of Mitchell could become the club's next big storyline, while his appointment would also end speculation over boss Erik ten Hag's future due to he and Ratcliffe being admirers of the Dutch tactician, other options are being assessed.

Michael Edwards and Julian Ward have also been discussed as potential arrivals behind the scenes, while talks were held with Dan Ashworth before he took up a similar position at Newcastle United.

Romano believes there is a strong possibility of current board members leaving Manchester United in the coming months as Ratcliffe is likely to want to welcome fresh faces into key behind-the-scenes roles.

But the Italian journalist understands that the prospective minority shareholder has not made his plans clear to the Red Devils' hierarchy at this stage.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"If the new co-owner comes in and decides to bring someone new onto the board, it's always important to understand the reaction of people who are already at Manchester United. "I think that's a possibility. For sure, when there is a takeover and a change on the board, there is always the chance to replace some people and to have new faces. This could be an idea Ineos have but, at the moment, nothing has still been communicated to them."

Ratcliffe has big plans for Old Trafford

Ratcliffe has set his sights on upgrading Old Trafford as, according to The Times, he is eager to increase the capacity of Manchester United's home to 90,000 if he is successful with his offer to buy a quarter of the club's shares.

The boyhood Red Devils fan, who is confident of securing a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, ensured potentially expanding the Theatre of Dreams was a significant part of negotiations to acquire shares, while his involvement will accelerate those plans thanks to funds being set aside.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that Old Trafford has become a problem as it is 'completely embarrassing' compared to other stadiums around the globe.