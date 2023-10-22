Highlights
- Manchester United could see changes at boardroom level if Sir Jim Ratcliffe succeeds in becoming a minority shareholder.
- The billionaire is unlikely to be at Old Trafford before the January transfer window opens for business due to delays.
- Ratcliffe has set his sights on appointing Paul Mitchell as Manchester United's new sporting director.
Manchester United changes at boardroom level will become a 'possibility' when Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority ownership at Old Trafford is ratified, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that key figures could head through the exit door.
Having been under the Glazers' rule since they won control of the club after taking their shares up to 70 per cent by buying out Irish racing tycoons JP McManus and John Magnier in a £790million deal 18 years ago, the Red Devils are preparing to enter a new era.
Ratcliffe appears to be on the cusp of ending a lengthy saga over the future running of Manchester United, with the current hierarchy putting the club on the market by beginning a 'process to explore strategic alternatives' last November.
Ratcliffe being forced to play waiting game ahead of deal
Ratcliffe's deal to secure a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United may not be completed ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, according to MailOnline, as lawyers are continuing to work on the final details of his £1.4billion proposal.
The report suggests it could be a number of weeks before a final agreement is reached between the Glazer family and the Ineos chief executive, who officially became the second-wealthiest person in Britain thanks to his near-£30billion fortune earlier this year, and New York Stock Exchange and Premier League requirements would make it unlikely that he will be on board before the turn of the year.
Ratcliffe is looking to acquire chunks of both the Glazers' shares and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion as he aims to take Manchester United into a new era, while he has already made plans to make major changes behind the scenes.
The 71-year-old has put Paul Mitchell at the top of his list to become the Red Devils' new sporting director after being unimpressed when he visited Old Trafford earlier this year, leading to uncertainty over what the future holds for current football director John Murtough and chief executive Richard Arnold.
Mitchell already has a good relationship with Ratcliffe and, having developed a strong reputation thanks to playing a key role in completing a number of successful deals while working behind the scenes at the likes of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig, he would head to Manchester United with plenty of pedigree.
|
Paul Mitchell's behind-the-scenes experience
Club
Position
Date appointed
|
Date he left
Monaco
Board member
July 1, 2022
|
October 1, 2023
Monaco
Sporting director
June 17, 2020
|
October 1, 2023
Red Bull Bragantino
Technical director
September 1, 2019
|
June 16, 2020
New York Red Bulls
Technical director
September 1, 2019
|
June 16, 2020
RB Leipzig
Head of Scouting
February 6, 2018
|
August 31, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur
Head of Young Scouting
December 5, 2014
|
February 5, 2018
Southampton
Head of Scouting
January 6, 2012
|
December 4, 2014
Milton Keynes Dons
Chief Scout
January 1, 2010
|
January 5, 2012
Milton Keynes Dons
Head of Youth Scouting
January 1, 2008
|
December 31, 2009
|
All information according to Transfermarkt
The 42-year-old has been looking to embark on a fresh challenge since leaving Ligue 1 side Monaco earlier this year and is very keen on filling the Red Devils' sporting director role, having recently relocated to the north-west of England.
Although respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United's pursuit of Mitchell could become the club's next big storyline, while his appointment would also end speculation over boss Erik ten Hag's future due to he and Ratcliffe being admirers of the Dutch tactician, other options are being assessed.
Michael Edwards and Julian Ward have also been discussed as potential arrivals behind the scenes, while talks were held with Dan Ashworth before he took up a similar position at Newcastle United.
Fabrizio Romano update - Man United boardroom changes
Romano believes there is a strong possibility of current board members leaving Manchester United in the coming months as Ratcliffe is likely to want to welcome fresh faces into key behind-the-scenes roles.
But the Italian journalist understands that the prospective minority shareholder has not made his plans clear to the Red Devils' hierarchy at this stage.
Romano told GIVEMESPORT:
"If the new co-owner comes in and decides to bring someone new onto the board, it's always important to understand the reaction of people who are already at Manchester United.
"I think that's a possibility. For sure, when there is a takeover and a change on the board, there is always the chance to replace some people and to have new faces. This could be an idea Ineos have but, at the moment, nothing has still been communicated to them."
Ratcliffe has big plans for Old Trafford
Ratcliffe has set his sights on upgrading Old Trafford as, according to The Times, he is eager to increase the capacity of Manchester United's home to 90,000 if he is successful with his offer to buy a quarter of the club's shares.
The boyhood Red Devils fan, who is confident of securing a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, ensured potentially expanding the Theatre of Dreams was a significant part of negotiations to acquire shares, while his involvement will accelerate those plans thanks to funds being set aside.
The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that Old Trafford has become a problem as it is 'completely embarrassing' compared to other stadiums around the globe.