Highlights Manchester United are content with how Rasmus Hojlund has settled into Erik ten Hag's squad since his move from Atalanta.

The Denmark international has insisted that Red Devils fans will need to be patient as he continues to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

Hojlund has conceded that it was difficult to build partnerships with his attack-minded teammates during the early stages of his Old Trafford career.

Manchester United are 'very happy' with how Rasmus Hojlund has adjusted to his new surroundings at Old Trafford, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT how the summer signing is viewed in the dressing room.

Having secured silverware and qualified for the Champions League during his first season at the helm, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag parted with more than £180million as he looked to take his squad to the next level with some eye-catching reinforcements while the summer window was open for business.

Hojlund was among the arrivals, thanks to a £72million deal being struck with Serie A side Atalanta, and he has wasted no time in becoming Manchester United's first-choice frontman.

Hojlund aware of having room for improvement

Hojlund has insisted that he is not the finished article and will continue to improve after making a steady start to his Manchester United career, according to The Independent, while he also admitted he knows his worth to ten Hag's side.

But, after penning a five-year contract worth £85,000-per-week when his switch to Old Trafford was rubber-stamped, the Denmark international has conceded that patience will be needed from the Red Devils' fanbase before he is able to produce his best form.

Hojlund has revealed that it has taken time to get used to playing alongside attack-minded teammates Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho since heading into new surroundings, but they have begun building improved combinations.

Manchester United's top performers in the Champions League this season by average match ratings Harry Maguire 7.61 Marcus Rashford 7.31 Rasmus Hojlund 7.31 Bruno Fernandes 7.03 Raphael Varane 6.77 All figures according to WhoScored

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 20-year-old has started to strike up a fruitful partnership with Rashford, which was emphasised when he grabbed a brace during the loss to Galatasaray earlier this month, and they could follow in the footsteps of skipper Bruno Fernandes and the now-departed Cristiano Ronaldo in making Manchester United a serious threat.

But former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit believes Hojlund is finding it difficult to improve his confidence levels and end his wait for a first Premier League goal because of his teammates being too selfish on the ball, with them being more eager to find the back of the net themselves instead of finding the summer acquisition.

Although the striker has got on the scoresheet three times in a Manchester United shirt, all of his strikes have come in the Champions League, while he is heading into this weekend's derby against Manchester City after being substituted in his last two outings against Sheffield United and Copenhagen.

Romano understands that ten Hag is impressed with how Hojlund has made his mark since linking up with Manchester United, with him wasting no time in attempting to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

The Italian journalist is aware that the former Sturm Graz man's attitude, along with his ability on the pitch, has caught the attention of the Dutch tactician and his teammates as he looked to prove the big-money transfer outlay was worthwhile.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"He is already making an impact, so they're very happy with the way he entered the dressing room. He tried to experience English football, which is completely different compared to Italian football. "They're very happy with him, his attitude and, of course, his skills. But they believe that the potential is for a player worth what they paid, so almost €75million."

European giants looking at striking loan deal for Man United outcast

Jadon Sancho could all but bring the curtain down on his Old Trafford career in January as, according to 90min, Manchester United are considering sanctioning a deal which would see him seal an 18-month loan.

The report suggests the winger, who has been forced to watch from the sidelines after riling ten Hag by claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post, is keen to rejoin Borussia Dortmund as he aims to revive his career.

It comes just two years after Sancho left the Bundesliga title challengers in a £73million switch to Manchester United, but his relationship with his boss has turned sour in recent months and there appears to be no way of reigniting his Red Devils career.

Read more: Jadon Sancho 'not crazy' as major update emerges on Man United future

That is because ten Hag has challenged his current employers to negotiate an exit strategy due to believing his relationship with the England international is beyond repair after refusing to apologise for his public outburst.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT 'there is tension brewing' behind the scenes thanks to Sancho and the former Ajax chief's rift, with Manchester United potentially having to pay half of the outcast's wages in order to offload him in January.

The Manchester City academy graduate's falling out with ten Hag has caught the attention of Juventus, with the Serie A giants showing interest in acquiring his services for the remainder of the season.