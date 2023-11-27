Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is close to being unveiled as a minority shareholder at Manchester United despite missing his initial deadline.

The Red Devils have been left in limbo since the Glazer family put the club on the market 12 months ago.

There are fears that delays to Ratcliffe heading into the boardroom could limit Manchester United's spending in the January transfer window.

Manchester United are on the verge of entering a new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe joining the board, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT when a formal announcement is expected to be made at Old Trafford.

Despite initially agreeing a £1.3billion deal to acquire a quarter of the Red Devils' shares last month, having failed with several previous offers, the INEOS chief executive is still waiting patiently before being given the go-ahead to make his mark.

But, having gone into the week off the back of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United recording their sixth Premier League win in eight fixtures thanks to overcoming Everton on Sunday, there is hope that doubts over the future running of the club will be rectified in the coming days.

Ratcliffe edges towards announcement

Ratcliffe is in line to officially acquire a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United thanks to an announcement potentially coming this week, according to the Telegraph, although the deal will still be rubber-stamped later than he was initially hoping.

The report suggests the 71-year-old had originally set his sights on securing minority ownership before the United States celebrated Thanksgiving on November 23, but there is light at the end of the tunnel and football director John Murtough is expecting to play a role in the transition despite there being uncertainty over his future after Richard Arnold decided to step down from his chief executive role.

Even though Manchester United were unable to meet the deadline set by Ratcliffe, respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT there is no doubt that he will be heading to Old Trafford and the delay is normal when negotiating fresh investments, while the Red Devils being on the New York Stock Exchange has resulted in an announcement not being possible until all negotiations have fully concluded.

It has been a lengthy process since the Glazers put the club on the market 12 months ago, when it emerged that they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', and further delays have led to fears over how ten Hag will be able to strengthen his squad at the turn of the year.

It is understood that there are growing concerns that Ratcliffe being forced to remain patient will lead to the Dutch tactician's plans for the January transfer window being ruined, with there being a lack of time to put funds in place.

Romano is confident that Ratcliffe will be officially unveiled as a minority shareholder at Manchester United by the end of the week as the formalities of the deal have already been rubber-stamped ahead of the eagerly-anticipated announcement.

The Italian journalist understands that the billionaire has reached the final stages of discussions with the Glazer family and, as a result, Red Devils supporters have no reason to be fearful over whether the agreement could fall through.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, Romano said:

"I think it could be this week. It is not guaranteed yet, just because of the formal steps of this story, but sources insist on it just being a matter of when and not a matter of if. "It's just about taking some time and then everything will be completed. Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be the owner of a 25 per cent minority stake in Manchester United, and he will have sporting control. Everything is confirmed. "It's just about completing some formal steps before making the official announcement. I think it won't be today, but it will be in the next days. Everything is on the right track so, from what I'm hearing, there is nothing to worry about for Manchester United fans."

Bayern aiming to pounce for Varane

Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing Raphael Varane for £25million when the January transfer window opens for business, according to the Daily Mail, with the reigning Bundesliga champions aiming to take advantage of the central defender's relationship with ten Hag breaking down.

The report suggests the France international, who is currently among the Red Devils' highest earners thanks to being on a contract worth £340,000-per-week, held showdown talks with the former Ajax head coach after being left out of the starting line-up for the derby defeat to Manchester City last month.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

But a move to Bayern is not a foregone conclusion as reliable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Varane would be open to moving to Italy when his Manchester United career reaches its climax, while he has stopped short of indicating that he is desperate to head through the exit door in the coming months despite additional interest coming from the Saudi Pro League.

Although the Red Devils were not afraid to splash the cash when they lured the 2018 World Cup winner to Old Trafford following a £41million agreement with Real Madrid two years ago, he has fallen down the pecking order this term.

Varane has been restricted to just 655 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, while his most recent Premier League start came in the home defeat to Crystal Palace on September 30.