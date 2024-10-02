Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is facing a defining moment during the early stages of his Old Trafford reign as he is under increasing pressure to make sure he has the right manager in place to meet the target of winning the Premier League title by 2028, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils opted to keep boss Erik ten Hag in the hot-seat by triggering a 12-month contract extension during the summer, they have already fallen adrift of challenging for the top flight crown in the aftermath of suffering a convincing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe took control of football operations when he acquired a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United thanks to negotiating a £1.25billion deal with the Glazer family in February, and he has refused to rule out the possibility of making an alteration in the dugout.

Ratcliffe Fearful of Ruining Red Devils Dream

Co-owner does not want to end hopes of title win within four years

Ratcliffe is aware that sacking ten Hag and taking the wrong option when it comes to selecting his successor could leave his hopes of Manchester United being crowned Premier League champions by 2028 in tatters, according to GMS sources, resulting in him carefully considering his options.

The Dutch tactician saw his salary drop to just shy of £7million-per-year thanks to missing out on Champions League qualification last season, and an underwhelming start to the current campaign has resulted in the Red Devils' hierarchy contemplating whether they need to head in an alternative direction.

GMS sources have been informed that Ratcliffe and numerous other key figures behind the scenes are seeing the upcoming decision over ten Hag's future as a defining moment as they look to keep their vision for Project 150 - which involves celebrating Manchester United's 150th anniversary by winning the title - on track.

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season managerial record in the Premier League 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches 38 38 6 Won 23 18 2 Drawn 6 6 1 Lost 9 14 3 Points-per-game 1.97 1.58 1.17 Position 3rd 8th 13th Statistics correct as of 02/10/2024

The Red Devils backed the 54-year-old in the transfer market as close to £180million was spent on reinforcements before the summer window's deadline - with the likes of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee added to the squad in the aftermath of winning the FA Cup - and they are looking to enjoy a swift upturn in fortunes.

Manchester United are fearful that their plan to win the Premier League within the next four years will be in significant trouble if they axe ten Hag and make the wrong appointment, GMS sources have learned, and they are seeing the current season as an opportunity to progress towards their long-term targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has lifted silverware eight times during his senior club managerial career, including twice at Manchester United

Ten Hag Set for Sack if Poor Form Continues

Dutchman will not be backed at all costs if results fail to improve

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United will not stand by ten Hag at all costs despite wanting him to succeed, and allowing him to see out the remainder of the season is not an option if he fails to oversee an improvement in results and performances during the upcoming fixtures.

Ratcliffe was hopeful that the former Ajax head coach would survive the 2024/25 campaign and not leave him in a predicament at this early stage, but the latest setback against Tottenham came a matter of weeks after arch-rivals Liverpool also won by the same 3-0 scoreline at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United hierarchy remain aware that they need to get their managerial decision right if they do eventually replace ten Hag, GMS sources understand, as another new era going wrong will result in more time being wasted and there being no chance of winning the Premier League title any time soon.

Related Ratcliffe 'Confident' £80m Star Can Unify Man Utd Squad Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes Harry Maguire can play a key role in ensuring the squad does not fall apart

GMS sources recently revealed that assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy's support of his fellow countryman has been unwavering despite there being a serious possibility of him being placed in caretaker charge of the Red Devils if a change is made in the hot-seat in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt