Highlights Respected journalist Dean Jones has tipped Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford to strike up a similar partnership to what Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes enjoyed at Manchester United.

Hojlund headed to Old Trafford in a £72million move from Serie A side Atalanta during the summer transfer window.

The Denmark international has found the back of the net three times in the Champions League, while Rashford has been limited to just one goal in all competitions this season.

Manchester United duo Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford could develop a similar partnership to what Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes enjoyed at Old Trafford after journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the duo.

The Red Devils were consigned to their worst domestic start to a season since 1989 when they lost to Crystal Palace last month, but boss Erik ten Hag will be seeking an upturn in fortunes after the international break.

Latest news

Hojlund sealed a £72million move from Atalanta during the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports, and he has wasted no time in making an impact for Manchester United despite the underwhelming results in the opening months of the campaign.

The Denmark international has found the back of the net three times in just 180 minutes of Champions League action for the Red Devils, emphasising why ten Hag was desperate to lure him away from Serie A and make him his first-choice striker.

Although the £85,000-per-week man has been among Manchester United's best performers since the campaign got underway, Rashford has been struggling to reach the standards he set last term.

The winger got his name on the scoresheet 30 times during the 2022/23 season, spearheading the Red Devils to Champions League qualification, Carabao Cup glory and the FA Cup final.

It led to Rashford being rewarded with a new £300,000-per-week contract which has placed him among Manchester United's highest earners, but he has only scored one goal since, with that solitary strike coming in the defeat to title-chasing Arsenal last month.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag may have to consider dropping the 25-year-old from the starting line-up, having been substituted in each of the last three fixtures, after he has struggled to rediscover his best form.

Manchester United's top earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Jones believes Hojlund and Rashford are Manchester United's best chance of producing an attacking duo who carry as much threat in a partnership as Ronaldo and Fernandes, who have scored 145 and 66 goals respectively during their careers in a Red Devils shirt.

The reputable journalist feels the attacking pair showed that they are capable of bringing the best out of each other when they linked up during the Champions League loss to Galatasaray, but warned that Rashford's output needs to improve.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It used to be Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo that would dig Manchester United out of a hole and, somehow, ten Hag needs a couple of players to now do that regularly again. "You would have to imagine the best chance of finding that would be through Rashford and Hojlund, and that glimpse we got of them combining against Galatasaray was a real positive. Hojlund is going to thrive if he gets the right delivery, but it is also very important that Rashford steps his game up very soon. "He got a new contract that makes him a high earner and figurehead of the football club, and that moment was well deserved on the back of a season when he scored 30 goals across all competitions. "But, since his new deal, Rashford has scored just one goal from 10 games, and no player in his position would be happy with such output. It’s time to dig deep and find the levels that are needed to shine if you are a superstar at a club like Manchester United."

Read more: £250k-a-week Man United star 'will have regrets' after move to Old Trafford

Man United transfer news

Manchester United are not in a rush to offload Scott McTominay, according to 90min, but they will consider a deal if the price is right in the upcoming transfer windows.

The report suggests the Scotland international, who is in line to make his 150th Premier League appearance when the Red Devils head to Sheffield United this weekend, is keen to remain with his boyhood club and there is little expectation of him embarking on a fresh challenge midway through the campaign.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that McTominay has bought himself more time to reignite his Old Trafford career by finding the back of the net twice to seal an eye-catching comeback win against Brentford before the international break, with his time on Manchester United's books initially looking to be over.

The central midfielder's brace came a matter of weeks after being involved in a dressing room bust-up with Fernandes, with the captain confronting the Red Devils' academy graduate after being consigned to a third defeat in four games by Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham United tested Manchester United's resolve by lodging a £30million bid for McTominay during the summer window, along with a similar offer for teammate Harry Maguire, but they were unable to get the deal over the line.