Highlights Manchester United may face a battle to persuade Gareth Southgate to return to club management after a lengthy spell at the England helm.

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified the Three Lions boss as his top target ahead of potentially parting company with Erik ten Hag.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Southgate could be tempted to extend his England reign after Euro 2024.

Manchester United managerial target Gareth Southgate may 'need convincing' to succeed Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout after spending a prolonged period at international level, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that how England fare at Euro 2024 could be crucial.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has wasted no time in attempting to stamp his authority after completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils last month, following challenging negotiations with the Glazer family, and the INEOS chief executive has taken control of football operations.

Omar Berrada is set to become Manchester United's new chief executive in the summer, with his arrival being delayed thanks to arch-rivals Manchester City deciding to place him on gardening leave, and there is doubt over whether ten Hag will remain in charge heading into the 2024/25 campaign thanks to the fresh impetus behind the scenes.

Southgate Earmarked as Ratcliffe's Top Target to Replace Ten Hag

Ratcliffe has pinpointed Southgate as his first-choice candidate to replace ten Hag if he opts to part ways with the Dutchman in the summer, according to the Daily Star, and Manchester United are increasingly confident of being able to lure the England boss back into club management after learning that an £800,000 compensation package would be enough to steal him out of the Football Association's clutches.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are eager to discover whether the former Middlesbrough chief would be interested in heading to Old Trafford sooner rather than later as they want to begin making plans for next season and beyond, but he has refused to discuss his future until after leading the Three Lions at Euro 2024, which will be his fourth tournament at the helm.

It is understood that Ratcliffe is preparing to hold discussions with ten Hag in the summer, having made qualifying for the Champions League the top priority for the final months of the campaign, but statistics highlight that the former Ajax chief has a better points-per-game ratio in the Premier League than Southgate.

Gareth Southgate's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Erik ten Hag Gareth Southgate Erik ten Hag Matches 114 66 Won 29 38 Drawn 33 8 Lost 52 20 Goals for 115 97 Goals against 159 82 Points-per-game 1.05 1.85 Statistics correct as of 22/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Southgate has already built a relationship with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, who has been handed a pivotal role at Old Trafford since Ratcliffe was installed as a Manchester United co-owner, while he is close to potential head of recruitment Dougie Freedman.

Although it is understood that the 53-year-old has remained undecided over his future after Euro 2024, he has a long-standing bond with the Red Devils' incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth as they worked together during the latter's six-year stint as the Football Association's director of elite development.

Manchester United could face a battle to land Southgate in the coming months as the Football Association are keen to extend his England reign until after the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but his current agreement is due to expire in December.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate has failed to win any of his nine matches against Manchester United during his managerial career, suffering six defeats and registering three draws along the way

Ben Jacobs - Southgate Could be Tempted to Remain in Charge of England

Jacobs believes that Southgate will need to be persuaded to make a return to club management after being in charge of England since 2016, meaning that his arrival at Manchester United is not a foregone conclusion despite Ratcliffe earmarking him as the leading contender to potentially succeed ten Hag.

The reliable journalist feels that the Three Lions' performance at Euro 2024, where they will look to go one step further after being beaten by Italy on penalties in the last competition's final, could be crucial in deciding whether the Red Devils' target looks to remain at the helm ahead of the next World Cup or embark on a fresh challenge.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Gareth Southgate has been in international management for a lot longer than at club level. Therefore, he would maybe need convincing to jump back into a club football job at this stage. "But it will all be contingent on how the European Championships go. Let's not forget that, right now, Southgate has got another golden generation. "There is a real opportunity to win Euro 2024 and build something after the tournament. I think that is tempting for Southgate to stay on if the mood and form are right, and England live up to their billing."

Man United Pinpoint Branthwaite as Priority Addition Ahead of Summer

Manchester United have identified Jarrad Branthwaite as their top defensive target leading into the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk, after Ratcliffe has earmarked the heart of the backline as an area which needs strengthening if they want to challenge for regular silverware.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are ahead of domestic rivals Chelsea in the race for the Everton man, who has been rewarded for his Premier League performances with a maiden call-up to England's senior squad, but his current employers are seeking £80million despite him being expected to head onto pastures new.

Related Dan Ashworth 'Will Ultimately Join Man Utd' Despite Delays Manchester United are getting closer to luring Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford

Ratcliffe is keen to recruit younger talents who can provide Manchester United with a maximum return on their investment, and he will push through a move for Branthwaite regardless of doubts over ten Hag's future in the dugout as the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane could head through the exit door.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Real Madrid could complicate matters for the Red Devils as Los Blancos chief Carlo Ancelotti already has a strong relationship with the 21-year-old, having handed him his Everton debut, and a switch to the Bernabeu cannot be ruled out.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt