Highlights Manchester United wide-man Alejandro Garnacho has hinted at discontent within the dressing room by liking social media posts criticising boss Erik ten Hag.

The Argentina international has risked infuriating the Dutch tactician in the aftermath of being forced to settle for a draw at Bournemouth.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Garnacho's actions have made it even more difficult for ten Hag to remain in the Manchester United hot-seat.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is being forced to contend with 'another PR nightmare' thanks to Alejandro Garnacho's social media activity, and journalist Dean Jones believes that it could result in the tactician being forced out of the Old Trafford dugout at the end of the season.

The former Ajax head coach's future at the Red Devils' helm is already under threat as he was set the primary task of qualifying for the Champions League by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but a stalemate with Bournemouth last weekend has left his side 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa ahead of talks being held in the summer.

Garnacho was hauled off at half-time of the 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium, despite registering his 22nd consecutive top flight start, and he has put ten Hag under further pressure as he bids to save his job in the Manchester United hot-seat after failing to respond to being replaced well.

Garnacho Could Feel Ten Hag's Wrath Following Social Media Activity

Garnacho has risked riling ten Hag in the aftermath of the setback at Bournemouth, according to talkSPORT, as he liked two X posts by The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge blasting the Manchester United chief for substituting him at the halfway point of the Premier League clash.

The report suggests that the Argentina international, who is on a contract worth £50,000-per-week at Old Trafford, also took to his Instagram story to share a picture of himself looking down at the pitch with a shocked emoji as he reacted to being forced to settle for a point on the south coast.

Although it is understood that Manchester United are regarding Garnacho's social media activity as an internal matter, any hint of unrest within the dressing room is unlikely to help ten Hag in his attempts to convince Ratcliffe and other new members of the hierarchy that he deserves to remain at the helm heading into next season.

The decision to subtly criticise the 54-year-old boss has come a matter of weeks after respected reporter Steve Bates told GIVEMESPORT that the winger is in pole position to be named the Red Devils' Player of the Season thanks to producing a number of impressive performances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has registered six or more shots on three occasions in the Premier League this season, with him reaching his highest tally of eight during victories over Luton Town and Chelsea

Dean Jones - Ten Hag Facing Fresh Problems Thanks to Garnacho

Jones believes that Garnacho liking social media posts which are critical of ten Hag highlights that members of the dressing room are not fully in favour of the direction they are being taken in under his stewardship, resulting in there being doubts over whether his position is tenable in a shock twist.

The reputable journalist feels the 19-year-old has followed Jadon Sancho in leaving the Dutchman in a difficult position despite it initially appearing that the Red Devils could build their squad around the likes of him, Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and emerging central defender Willy Kambwala.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"One of the positive narratives around Erik ten Hag has been his management and improvement of the young players, so this latest twist around Garnacho is actually pretty surprising. "Garnacho liking X posts that question ten Hag’s treatment of him is eye-opening and makes you wonder what on earth is going on in that dressing room. "Garnacho has been a success story across most of this year, and he is looking like the future of the club along with Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and maybe Willy Kambwala, but if ten Hag doesn’t have the trust of these players, how can he stay? "It is not a million miles short of what happened with his criticism of Jadon Sancho and is just another PR nightmare from this failing campaign."

Rashford In Line to Stay at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford is set to remain at Manchester United, according to The Sun, as Paris Saint-Germain are not interested in pouncing for his services in the summer transfer window due to feeling he used their interest to ensure he secured a more lucrative contract during discussions last year.

The report suggests that the reigning Ligue 1 champions will opt against considering a move for the England international, despite initially being linked due to Kylian Mbappe being set to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of his deal, as he has struggled for long periods of the campaign and only found the back of the net eight times.

Marcus Rashford's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Kylian Mbappe Marcus Rashford Kylian Mbappe Percentage of shots on target 32.2 44.6 Shots 2.36 4.70 Expected goals 0.29 0.91 Goals 0.28 1.12 Assists 0.08 0.28 Statistics correct as of 15/04/2024

Manchester United will head into the fast-approaching transfer window in a strong negotiating position as Rashford committed his long-term future to his boyhood club in July, when he penned fresh terms worth £300,000-per-week which will keep him at Old Trafford for another four years.

