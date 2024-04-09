Highlights Manchester United stand a good chance of succeeding if they look to appoint Graham Potter as their next manager as he is interested in the job.

The tactician is also keeping tabs on the potential Borussia Dortmund vacancy as he plots a return to the dugout a year after leaving Chelsea.

Potter has doubts over whether to take charge of Eredivisie giants Ajax following what has been an underwhelming campaign in Amsterdam.

Manchester United have been boosted in their hopes of potentially appointing Graham Potter as their next manager as the out-of-work tactician would be seriously interested in replacing Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have entered a new era as Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club in February, allowing him to take control of football operations, and the INEOS chief executive is contemplating whether to make an alternation in the hot-seat in the coming months.

Ten Hag has been informed by the new-look hierarchy that his top priority is to bag Champions League qualification ahead of next season, but Manchester United are currently sitting 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and the former Ajax chief is due to hold discussions over his future at the end of the season.

Potter Would be Keen to Replace Ten Hag at Red Devils Helm

Tactician keeping options open ahead of expected opportunities

Potter would be interested in embarking on the next challenge of his managerial career if the Manchester United job comes his way, according to GMS sources, but he is also keeping his eye on the possibility of Edin Terzic being dismissed by Borussia Dortmund as he is keen on Signal Iduna Park as an alternative destination.

The 48-year-old is keeping his options open after being without a job for 12 months, having been sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, and he remains confident that desirable offers will come his way after a number of European giants have failed to meet expectations over the course of the campaign.

Manchester United are mulling over whether to go in a different direction after they have been left at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification during an underwhelming season, which also saw them exit Europe's elite club competition during the group stage, and Potter is monitoring developments.

Graham Potter's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Erik ten Hag Graham Potter Erik ten Hag Matches 141 69 Won 41 38 Drawn 50 10 Lost 50 21 Goals for 152 103 Goals against 169 89 Points-per-game 1.23 1.80 Statistics correct as of 09/04/2024

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Swedish Cup winner is on the Red Devils' radar as Ratcliffe was previously interested in luring him into the Nice hot-seat due to impressing during his Brighton & Hove Albion reign, and he has remained in INEOS' sights.

Potter Has Doubts Over Taking Ajax Job

Ex-Chelsea chief aware he would be expected to win Eredivisie title during first season

Although GMS sources understand that the potential Manchester United and Dortmund vacancies are of big interest to Potter, he is harbouring doubts over whether to take charge of Eredivisie side Ajax due to being aware that he would be in danger of having little time to turn their fortunes around.

The Dutch side's season hit a new low point when they suffered a club-record 6-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Feyenoord last weekend, but the former Swansea City head coach is concerned that he would have more to lose than gain at the Johan Cruyff Arena as he aims to rebuild his reputation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter has only registered two wins from his nine matches against Manchester United during his managerial career, while he has suffered defeat on six occasions along the way

Potter knows that accepting the challenge of managing Ajax would result in him being expected to win the title at the first time of asking, despite the Amsterdam-based outfit being off the pace during the current campaign, and failing to reach that objective would be met with disappointment within the hierarchy and fanbase, leaving him at risk of the sack.

