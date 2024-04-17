Highlights Manchester United have not initiated talks with Graham Potter over the possibility of succeeding Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout.

Members of the Red Devils dressing room are expecting an alteration to be made in the hot-seat after noticing a change in the current chief's demeanour.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano understands that new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has opted against holding discussions with Potter.

Manchester United have not 'made contact' with Graham Potter over potentially replacing Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also stopped short of sounding out two international managers.

The Red Devils could look to make an alteration in the hot-seat ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as ten Hag was set the primary task of securing Champions League qualification during the remainder of the season, but his side are currently 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa and he will hold discussions over his future in the summer.

Having led Manchester United into a new era, thanks to completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club following lengthy and complicated negotiations with the Glazer family, Ratcliffe and other new members of the hierarchy have been looking to make their mark behind the scenes.

Potter Emerges as Frontrunner Amid Concerns Over Ten Hag

Potter is in line to take over as Manchester United's next manager, according to The Sun, after holding a meeting with Ratcliffe as the pressure has ramped up on ten Hag thanks to a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth resulting in them losing ground in the race for a Champions League qualification berth last weekend.

The report suggests that members of the dressing room fear that their current boss has already resigned himself to the sack, having led the Red Devils to 17 defeats in all competitions this term, after noticing a change in his demeanour during the final weeks of the campaign.

Graham Potter's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Erik ten Hag Graham Potter Erik ten Hag Matches 141 70 Won 41 38 Drawn 50 11 Lost 50 21 Goals for 152 105 Goals against 169 91 Points-per-game 1.23 1.79 Statistics correct as of 17/04/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Potter would be interested in taking on the challenge of managing Manchester United if the opportunity arises, while he is also keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund ahead of Edin Terzic potentially leaving Signal Iduna Park in the coming weeks.

The 48-year-old has handed Ratcliffe a boost ahead of the billionaire possibly attempting to lure him back to the Premier League as he is not interested in taking charge of Eredivisie giants Ajax despite holding discussions after becoming a prime target at the Johan Cruyff Arena, meaning he is available now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter has recorded just two wins from nine matches against Manchester United during his managerial career, suffering six defeats along the way

Romano understands that Manchester United have not initiated talks with Potter even though Ratcliffe is a firm admirer of the former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion chief, who has been described as a 'top coach' by Newcastle United chief Eddie Howe, while the billionaire's wish to previously appoint him as Ligue 1 outfit Nice's boss does not necessarily mean he is on course to head to Old Trafford.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Red Devils' new-look hierarchy have also resisted the temptation to approach England manager Gareth Southgate and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann ahead of Euro 2024 to discover whether they would be interested in succeeding ten Hag.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"At the moment, they haven't made contact with Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate or Julian Nagelsmann, from what I understand. "INEOS know Graham Porter very well because they wanted him at Nice. For sure, he is a manager who is appreciated, but it doesn't mean that they appreciate the same manager for Nice and Manchester United. "They didn't make recent contact with Graham Potter for the Manchester United job, from what I understand, so that's the situation around him."

Sancho Open to Man United Return if Ten Hag is Sacked

Jadon Sancho would be open to attempting to reignite his Manchester United career if ten Hag is axed, according to i News, and Jason Wilcox is understood to be eager to hand the winger another chance if he is installed as the club's new technical director after presenting him with his youth team debut while at Manchester City.

The report suggests that the Red Devils' first-choice option is still to cash in on the England international, having allowed him to join Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season in January as a £3.4million fee was agreed, but a change in the dugout could result in there being a route back to Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dortmund will struggle to afford Sancho if it becomes clear that he is available on a permanent basis when the transfer window reopens, but the Bundesliga heavyweights are keen to keep him on board heading into next season.

