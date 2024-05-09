Highlights Graham Potter would see the chance to take over as Manchester United's next manager as an opportunity which may be too difficult to turn down.

Incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth would back the decision to hand the out-of-work manager the task of succeeding Erik ten Hag.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Potter already has connections to INEOS ahead of his potential arrival at Old Trafford.

Manchester United managerial target Graham Potter 'would be very tempted' to move into the Old Trafford dugout if he is handed the opportunity to hold talks with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the out-of-work boss already has links to INEOS.

Erik ten Hag is in serious danger of being sacked at the end of the season as his side have failed to qualify for the Champions League, and it has led to recently-appointed Red Devils technical director Jason Wilcox running the rule over whether a change needs to be made in the hot-seat ahead of next term.

Ratcliffe has taken control of football operations after completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club two-and-a-half months ago, which has allowed Manchester United to enter a new era, and he is mulling over whether to make considerable changes in the coming weeks.

Potter Appointment Would Have Backing of Ashworth

Manchester United's pursuit of Potter could gather pace when Dan Ashworth seals his Old Trafford arrival, according to i News, as the incoming sporting director is a staunch advocate of the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief and is confident that he would excel as ten Hag's successor.

But the report suggests that some key personnel are not convinced that the out-of-work manager has the credentials to move into the Red Devils' hot-seat, having been seeking a fresh challenge since being sacked by Chelsea 13 months ago, and current Bayern Munich chief Thomas Tuchel has been pinpointed as the leading candidate after it has become clear that he wants the job.

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, respected journalist Dean Jones recently revealed that Potter will be seriously considered to take charge of Manchester United if ten Hag is axed, while it has also been claimed that he held a secret meeting with Ashworth ahead of his impending switch from Newcastle United.

Graham Potter's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Erik ten Hag Graham Potter Erik ten Hag Matches 141 73 Won 41 39 Drawn 50 12 Lost 50 22 Goals for 152 110 Goals against 169 98 Points-per-game 1.23 1.77 Statistics correct as of 09/05/2024

The Red Devils may be forced to move quickly if they decide to up the ante in their attempts to land the 48-year-old tactician as Ajax are preparing to offer a contract after pinpointing him as the ideal option to rebuild their squad without the need for big-money signings, while he is also on AC Milan, Porto and Feyenoord's radar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Graham Potter has only won two of his nine managerial encounters against Manchester United, suffering six defeats along the way

Ben Jacobs - Potter Has Connection with Ratcliffe Amid Nice Pursuit

Jacobs understands that Potter would see taking over as Manchester United's next manager as a tantalising prospect, and he would be open to holding discussions with the new-look hierarchy if it becomes clear that ten Hag's reign will come to an end in the coming weeks.

The reputable journalist is aware that Ratcliffe previously contemplated handing the ex-Swansea City chief - who has been described as 'outstanding' by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola - the managerial reins at Nice, meaning that there is a connection ahead of his potential arrival at Old Trafford.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it's fair to say that Graham Potter would be very tempted by the Manchester United role, if he was offered an interview, should a vacancy arise. "Potter was under strong consideration at one point for Nice so, historically, there is a connection there. "The connection between Gareth Southgate and Manchester United would be presuming everything gets done with Dan Ashworth because of their time working together at the FA. "But the connection between Potter and Manchester United is INEOS and the fact that he was considered for Nice."

Mourinho Eager to Replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho is keen to embark on a second stint at the Manchester United helm if ten Hag is ousted, according to the Manchester Evening News, but the Portuguese tactician is set to be left frustrated as key figures behind the scenes are not considering making his dream a reality.

The report suggests that the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur chief has told those close to him that he is eager to be handed another opportunity at Old Trafford, having won 84 of his 144 matches at the helm, but he is not expecting an approach despite being friends with Ratcliffe.

