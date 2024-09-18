Manchester United starlet Harry Amass was not included in the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup hammering of Barnsley as boss Erik ten Hag has decided that the Old Trafford youngster is not ready to enjoy a breakthrough season in the first-team, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen grabbed braces, while Antony got his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, as the Red Devils cruised to their biggest victory since the Dutch tactician took charge thanks to completing a 7-0 rout of their League One opponents earlier this week.

Although Manuel Ugarte was handed the opportunity to make his first start since joining Manchester United in a deal worth up to £50.5million from Paris Saint-Germain during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, Amass was unable to work his way into ten Hag's plans for the encounter.

Amass Must Develop Further Before Selection

Red Devils feel teen needs to prepare for higher level of physicality

Amass is not on course to enjoy a breakout season at Manchester United during the current campaign as ten Hag is adamant that he needs to continue developing his game before being ready for first-team action, according to GMS sources, which resulted in fellow youngster Toby Collyer getting the nod to start at left-back against Barnsley.

The 17-year-old was named on the bench seven times last term, including for the FA Cup semi-final clash with Coventry City, but he is still seeking his senior debut and will be forced to remain patient in the coming months as he is not at the forefront of the Red Devils' plans despite Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remaining on the treatment table.

Although there was some surprise within the Manchester United fanbase at Amass' omission from the matchday squad when Barnsley headed to Old Trafford, GMS sources have been informed that there is a feeling behind the scenes that he needs more time to prepare for the level of physicality at the top level, along with the amount of pressure and expectation.

Harry Amass' statistics at youth level Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Manchester United under-18s 17 1 3 3 0 Manchester United under-21s 6 0 3 3 0 Manchester United under-19s 2 0 0 0 0 Watford under-18s 2 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 18/09/2024

The exciting left-sided full-back enjoyed a decent pre-season as he was involved with the first-team squad, but his only game time since the campaign got underway has come in the form of three appearances for the Red Devils' under-21 squad, and he grabbed an assist in a Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Barnsley.

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox was eager for the likes of Amass to be involved during the closing stages of last term as he was keen to assess whether he should be considered a first-team squad member, GMS previously reported, but ten Hag chose to head in an alternative direction as he chased European qualification and FA Cup glory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Amass registered 82 per cent pass accuracy, won nine ground duels, completed seven tackles and made four key passes during Manchester United's Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Barnsley last month

Ten Hag Still Viewing Amass as Future Talent

Left-back will be handed opportunities further down the line

Although Amass is not currently in the first-team picture at Manchester United, meaning he is not in contention to be involved against Crystal Palace on Saturday, GMS sources have been told that there are still high hopes for the teenager to make a name for himself at Old Trafford and eventually progress into the forefront of ten Hag's plans.

The former Watford sensation, who was named in the matchday squad once before leaving Vicarage Road for the Red Devils, has been pinpointed as having a bright future ahead of him after there has been the success of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo making the leap into senior action within the last 12 months.

But Amass is being forced to continue playing the waiting game before being handed a chance, and GMS sources understand that there will be opportunities further down the line as there is belief within Manchester United that he has the ability to eventually work his way into the picture amid Shaw and Malacia's ongoing injury issues.

