The Red Devils are expected to make a final decision on whether to wield the axe after the FA Cup final clash with Manchester City.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that the pressure has ramped up on the Dutchman after failing to seal Champions League qualification.

Manchester United board members have been holding 'high-level meetings' to discuss Erik ten Hag's future in the Old Trafford dugout, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutch tactician has found himself under 'intensified pressure' ahead of the FA Cup final.

Although the Red Devils entered a new era when INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 25 per cent stake in the club three months ago, they were unable to bag Champions League qualification and ended the Premier League campaign in eighth place despite a win over Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day.

New technical director Jason Wilcox has been running the rule over whether ten Hag should keep his job after falling short of securing a spot in Europe's elite club competition, resulting in there being speculation that Saturday's FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City could be his last match at the helm.

Ten Hag Hopes of Keeping Job Finely Poised

Manchester United are planning to decide ten Hag's fate after the FA Cup final, according to The Guardian, and his chances of remaining in the hot-seat have been rated at 50/50 as Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, Jean-Claude Blanc and Wilcox lead the assessment over whether to make an alteration ahead of next season.

The report suggests that the former Ajax head coach, who picked up his 67th win in charge against Brighton last weekend, would increase his hopes of retaining the managerial reins if he ends the season by overcoming reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and clinching silverware at Wembley.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Thomas Tuchel 'would welcome an approach' from Manchester United as he seeks a fresh challenge after leaving Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich at the end of a campaign which has seen trophies evade the Bavarians.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Thomas Tuchel Erik ten Hag Thomas Tuchel Matches 76 63 Won 41 35 Drawn 12 17 Lost 23 11 Goals for 115 109 Goals against 101 55 Points-per-game 1.78 1.94 Statistics correct as of 20/05/2024

Although ten Hag has been on a contract worth £9million-per-year since his arrival at Manchester United, failing to qualify for the Champions League means that he is set to see his salary drop to £6.75million every 12 months if he remains in his current position, while it also means his compensation package will be less lucrative if he is sacked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The heaviest defeat of Erik ten Hag's managerial career has come during his Manchester United stint, when the Red Devils suffered a 7-0 hammering at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool in March 2023

Dean Jones - Ratcliffe Leading Internal Talks on Ten Hag and Improvements

Jones believes the pressure has ramped up on ten Hag after he was unable to lead Manchester United to qualification for any of the three European competitions via the Premier League, resulting in winning the FA Cup being the club's only route into continental action next term.

The respected reporter understands that the Red Devils' hierarchy have been holding discussions over where improvements can be made, resulting in talks over the 54-year-old chief's future being on the agenda, and it is increasingly likely that he will only remain at the helm if Ratcliffe is confident that he features in his long-term plans.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Erik ten Hag has managed to complete the Premier League season, but there is now going to be intensified pressure on him as Manchester United head into the FA Cup final. "I think it is still possible he survives but, at the same time, it all feels very unconvincing in terms of him being the right man for the long-term. "In the past week, there have been high-level meetings at the club about how they improve, and I am sure ten Hag was on the agenda, especially as he is going into the final year of his contract. "Whether he stays or goes is a huge decision because the plans are about to be put into action for a new version of Manchester United, and I can’t believe they would let him continue unless they have a reasonably strong belief he will stay longer than that year."

Ten Hag Courted by Ajax and Bayern Munich

Ten Hag could head back to familiar surroundings if he is dismissed by Manchester United in the coming weeks as, according to the Mirror, he is on Eredivisie giants Ajax's radar as a potential option as they look to bounce back from a frustrating campaign which saw them fail to challenge for the title.

The report suggests that the Red Devils boss, who won 159 of his 215 matches in charge at the Johan Cruyff Arena before he headed to Old Trafford, is also being courted by Bayern Munich as they assess their next move following former Chelsea head coach Tuchel's departure from the Allianz Arena hot-seat.

