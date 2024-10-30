Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is having to come to terms with the fact that he may be forced to fork out more than £14million in order to make the speedy appointment of Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag's successor and ensure the Sporting head coach's assistants follow him to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are preparing to enter a new era as last weekend's 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United, which was their fourth Premier League loss of the season, proved to be the final straw and resulted in the hierarchy deciding it was the perfect time to make a managerial change.

Ten Hag guided Manchester United to 72 wins from his 128 matches in the hot-seat, along with Carabao Cup and FA Cup glory, but sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Omar Berrada have quickly pinpointed Amorim as their top target after being tasked with leading the search for the Dutchman's replacement.

Red Devils Aiming to Nail Down Amorim Deal

Manchester United and Sporting have remained in club-to-club discussions surrounding Amorim's start date at Old Trafford and a compensation package for his assistants, according to GMS sources, but the Premier League giants could be left with no choice but to fork out close to £14million in order to reach an imminent agreement.

The 39-year-old tactician's current employers have confirmed that the Red Devils are prepared to meet the £8.3million release clause written into his contract, resulting in him having the final decision on whether to embark on a fresh challenge in the English top flight for the first time in his managerial career.

But GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United could be forced to play the waiting game as the terms of Amorim's buyout include him having to serve a 30-day notice period, meaning further negotiations need to take place if they want him to arrive in the dugout before the November international break.

Ruben Amorim's season-by-season Primeira Liga record at Sporting Season Matches Won Drawn Lost Points-per-game 2024/25 9 9 0 0 3.00 2023/24 34 29 3 2 2.65 2022/23 34 23 5 6 2.18 2021/22 34 27 4 3 2.50 2020/21 34 26 7 1 2.50 2019/20 11 6 3 2 1.91 Statistics correct as of 30/10/2024

The former Braga chief has enjoyed a successful spell at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, notching 162 wins from 228 contests and lifting silverware on five occasions, but the release clause the Red Devils have triggered only applies to him and more cash will need to be spent to ensure he is joined by his current coaching staff.

Although Amorim was evasive when questioned over his Sporting future following a win over Nacional on Tuesday, GMS sources recently revealed that he has already verbally agreed a move to Manchester United after being approached by Ashworth and Berrada during their search for ten Hag's successor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has suffered just 36 defeats over the course of his managerial career

Amorim's Arrival Anticipated in Coming Days

39-year-old could be in Old Trafford dugout this weekend

GMS sources have been told that there remains an expectation for Amorim and his assistants to arrive at Manchester United in the coming days instead of him being forced to see out his notice period at Portuguese giants Sporting, while negotiations have been amicable between the two clubs.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in interim charge of the Red Devils ahead of their Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Leicester City on Wednesday, having been ten Hag's assistant for 14 matches after joining the coaching staff during the summer, but the hierarchy are hoping to make a quickfire appointment.

Although there is not a deadline in mind for Amorim to be unveiled at Manchester United, GMS sources understand that there is a possibility of him being in charge or in attendance for the Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday even though he is on course to manage Sporting when they take on Estrela Amadora on Friday.

The Red Devils just need to iron out the details of his switch, leading to them having the option of parting with in the region of £10million for the Portuguese and his assistants if they allow him to serve his 30-day notice or agree a higher fee should they remain desperate to get him on board as soon as possible.

