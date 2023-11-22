Highlights INEOS have been shocked by some of Manchester United's poor recruitment decisions during the Glazer family's reign.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Benfica defensive midfielder Joao Neves while Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal for a 25 per cent stake in the club awaits confirmation.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has already admitted he wants his Portugal international teammate to join him at Old Trafford.

Manchester United prospective shareholders INEOS are 'absolutely stunned' by transfer dealings completed at Old Trafford within the last decade, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT it will result in Sir Jim Ratcliffe adopting a particular stance amid links to Benfica star Joao Neves.

Ratcliffe is being forced to play the waiting game before securing a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils, with an official announcement not expected to come before next week despite his wish to conclude the £1.3billion deal before the United States celebrates Thanksgiving on November 23.

It is understood that there are growing fears that delaying the 71-year-old joining the board will lead to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's plans for the January transfer window being ruined.

Man United facing difficulties in race for Neves

Manchester United are facing an uphill battle in their pursuit of Neves as Benfica are not interested in sanctioning his departure midway through the season, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, meaning it is likely that they will have to activate the £105million release clause written into his contract.

The Italian journalist suggests the Red Devils have sent scouts to watch the teenager in action numerous times, having broken into his current employers' preferred starting XI and made 18 appearances since the campaign got underway.

It is understood that Neves has been on Manchester United's wishlist for an extensive period and they have set their sights on attempting to lure him to the Premier League at the end of the season due to already being aware of Benfica's resistance.

Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes has approved of ten Hag potentially making a move for the Portugal international, describing him as having a 'bright future' and claiming 'I would love to have him by my side'.

But Manchester City creative midfielder Bernardo Silva has hinted he could try and hijack any prospective Manchester United move for Neves by convincing him to join the reigning Premier League champions instead, presenting the Old Trafford giants with another hurdle to overcome.

The defensive midfielder has made 38 appearances since progressing into Benfica's first-team, scoring two goals and providing as many assists along the way, and the Lisbon giants are in a strong negotiating position.

That is because Neves' contract, which is worth less than £20,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2028 thanks to persuading him to pen fresh terms in August.

Jones understands that Manchester United have been courting Neves for more than 12 months and Fernandes' public admiration could have boosted their chances of convincing him to head to Old Trafford instead of Manchester City or another destination further down the line.

But the transfer insider has warned that Ratcliffe may not allow ten Hag to splash the cash on the 19-year-old as INEOS have been left flabbergasted by some of the deals overseen by the Glazer family in the past, resulting in the billionaire looking to be cautious.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They have been looking at Joao Neves. They've been scouting him for a good year now. The fact that Bruno Fernandes is talking him up is positive and promising, even though Benfica have a stance right now of not willing to talk about that. "I think the danger that you start to step into is how much money you end up paying for a player like that. In this new era that they're heading towards, Manchester United are going to be so cautious about what they are seen to be spending. "The explorations around what Manchester United have spent in the last five or 10 years has left people within INEOS absolutely stunned because of some of the decisions that have been made. I think they'll be cautious."

Ten Hag open to offloading Varane

Manchester United will allow Raphael Varane to embark on a fresh challenge next summer, according to The Sun, but ten Hag will block a potential January move due to plotting an assault on the Premier League's top four.

The report suggests the France international would prefer to test himself in Italy or Saudi Arabia instead of returning to Real Madrid after only leaving the Bernabeu for Old Trafford in a £41million deal in August 2021.

Reputable reporter Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Varane does not have a long-term future at Manchester United, but his hefty wages and price tag could put clubs off attempting to strike a deal midway through the campaign.

The central defender is currently among the Red Devils' highest earners thanks to his £340,000-per-week agreement, which is due to run until the summer of 2025, with Casemiro being the only teammate on a more lucrative contract.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Varane has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United, with him failing to make a Premier League start since the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on September 30.