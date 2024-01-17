Highlights Manchester United will have to put a lucrative offer on the table to tempt Dan Ashworth into quitting Newcastle United and taking on the sporting director role at Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old has been identified as the preferred target by new Red Devils minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Ashworth is aware of Manchester United being keen to acquire his services.

Manchester United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has earmarked Dan Ashworth as his 'top target' to become the new sporting director at Old Trafford, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the key figure at Newcastle United is 'aware' of the interest.

Following the Glazer family's decision to put the Red Devils on the market in November 2022, having announced that they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', the club entered a new era during the festive period.

That is because Ratcliffe acquired 25 per cent of Manchester United's shares in a £1.3billion deal, allowing him to take control of football operations, and he is looking to make key changes behind the scenes while boss Erik ten Hag attempts to guide his side to Champions League qualification.

Red Devils need to persuade Ashworth to quit Newcastle

Manchester United will have to lodge a lucrative offer and outline well-defined terms to tempt Ashworth into becoming their new sporting director, according to The Independent, as he is reluctant to walk away from Newcastle due to the scope of his role.

The report suggests that Sir Dave Brailsford, who has been tasked to evaluate areas for improvement and report back to Ratcliffe, has sounded out potential candidates and will make a decision over how many incomings are needed during an audit which will last up to two months.

Although it is understood that Ashworth is Manchester United's first-choice target to head into the sporting director vacancy, INEOS are mulling over whether to also appoint Paul Mitchell as head of recruitment as they look for the duo to revamp their approach in the transfer market.

Related INEOS 'appreciate' Dan Ashworth as Man Utd search for sporting director Manchester United are looking to make changes behind the scenes, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire a stake in the club.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are braced for the Red Devils to make an offer for the 52-year-old, while he already has a fruitful relationship with Brailsford, but discussions are not at an advanced stage.

Manchester United will have to splash the cash if they want to acquire Ashworth as he does not have a set release clause in his St James' Park contract, and the Magpies would demand far more than his £1.5million salary to release him early instead of forcing him to serve a 12-month notice period.

England's former director of development has played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role since Newcastle reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his contractual obligations in May 2022, and his departure would come as a significant blow to the Tyneside outfit.

Fabrizio Romano - Ratcliffe eager to land Ashworth

Although Romano understands that INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe is keen to lure Ashworth away from Newcastle as he aims to make his mark after moving into the Manchester United boardroom, he could face difficulties due to having to negotiate with a Premier League rival.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Magpies' sporting director has been informed of the Red Devils being keen to pounce, but he has remained fully focused on guiding his current employers through the winter transfer window instead of agitating for a move.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"He is the top target for Man United. He is their favourite candidate for the job, but he is at Newcastle. "The situation with Paul Mitchell, for example, is different. He is another candidate, but is free, so he can enter any negotiations and discussions. "Dan Ashworth is under contract at Newcastle and, although he is aware of the Manchester United interest, he is also focused on his current job."

Ten Hag sets sights on landing Zirkzee

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as a serious target for Manchester United, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, and initial discussions have been held ahead of a potential mid-season move.

The reputable journalist suggests that the Red Devils are among a host of clubs monitoring the 22-year-old, who has found the back of the net eight times this season, and former employers Bayern Munich are closely monitoring his progress despite a return to the Allianz Arena being unlikely at this stage.

Although Manchester United forked out £72million in order to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta during the summer, ten Hag is looking to raid Serie A once again as he is seeking additional firepower after an underwhelming first half of the campaign.

How Joshua Zirkzee's statistics compare to Rasmus Hojlund per 90 minutes this season Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Goals 0.40 0.16 Assists 0.11 0.08 Shots 2.43 1.61 Shots on target 1.02 0.65 Shots on target percentage 41.9 40.0 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 17/1/2024

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Zirkzee would be a major threat to the Denmark international and, as a result, upping the ante in their pursuit would not make sense as the Red Devils need a frontman with a different level of experience.

Bologna are in a strong negotiating position as the Dutchman has two-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £20,000-per-week, meaning Manchester United will need to meet the Italian outfit's demands if they want to get a deal over the line.