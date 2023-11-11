Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to oversee numerous changes behind the scenes ahead of becoming a minority shareholder at Manchester United.

The 71-year-old is expected to hand a prominent role to a current INEOS employee shortly after his arrival at Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed whether Erik ten Hag's job could be in danger.

Manchester United are on the verge of welcoming Sir Jim Ratcliffe into the fold as a minority shareholder, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT what behind-the-scenes changes are set to be made after the deal is rubber-stamped.

The future running of the Red Devils has been in doubt for 12 months as the Glazer family announced they would begin 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives' last November, leading to speculation that they could be set to walk away from the club.

Ratcliffe is in pole position to head into the Manchester United boardroom as rival bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani withdrew from the process last month, with his final £5billion offer falling short of the current hierarchy's demands.

Ratcliffe aiming to head to Old Trafford next week

Ratcliffe has set his sights on completing a £1.4billion deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United within the coming days, according to respected journalist Alan Nixon, and he is planning to take control of football operations as the club prepares to enter a new era.

The reporter suggests the INEOS chief executive is intending to begin his new role at Old Trafford on Monday, and Sir Dave Brailsford will be pivotal in deciding whether to keep boss Erik ten Hag in the hot-seat after a worrying start to the season which saw the Red Devils embark on their worst run of form since 1972 thanks to losing eight of their first 15 games in all competitions.

It comes after there were initial fears that Ratcliffe would not head to Manchester United before the January transfer window opens for business due to the time-consuming process of meeting the New York Stock Exchange and Premier League requirements.

The 71-year-old is planning a major overhaul of the Red Devils' scouting and acquisition network as he has been left shocked by the amount of money the Glazers have spent without truly challenging for the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign came to an end.

Manchester United's record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Ratcliffe may turn to Jean-Claude Blanc, who is currently working for INEOS, as he aims to appoint a new chief executive at Manchester United following his long-awaited arrival, while he has also been heavily linked with aiming to bring in a sporting director.

Paul Mitchell is in line to secure the role thanks to emerging as the early frontrunner as Brailsford has spoken to a number of candidates over the last 12 months in his position as Team INEOS' director of sport.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 42-year-old could lure a host of exciting names to Old Trafford as he has an impressive track record at his previous clubs, having also worked behind the scenes at the likes of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig.

Jacobs understands that Ratcliffe is keen to shake up the Manchester United boardroom after his minority shareholding deal goes through, with Blanc expected to play a pivotal role behind the scenes.

While the respected journalist is aware that Mitchell is in the running to be appointed as the Red Devils' new sporting director, ten Hag's job appears to be safe despite hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League suffering a major blow thanks to a defeat to Copenhagen earlier this week.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"People always ask about names, but INEOS are drawing up names that are executive names at the moment. Jean-Claude Blanc, who is obviously already at INEOS as their CEO of sport, is going to be important, and may well become the Manchester United CEO. "Paul Mitchell is a leading contender for the sporting director role. Those are the kinds of names they are looking at. "In terms of manager names, no list has been drawn up yet. People will want to link Zinedine Zidane even though he wouldn't be popular because he probably couldn't walk into that dressing room effectively. "After Chelsea, Graham Potter is a name that INEOS have looked at in the past, as well as for other clubs and Nice in particular. All of that, I think, is a bit further down the line."

Varane set to receive January offers

Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to offer Raphael Varane a lucrative contract in order to tempt him away from Manchester United in January, according to Football Insider, with a number of sides expected to register their interest.

The report suggests the central defender, who has been on the Red Devils' books since arriving in a £41million switch from Real Madrid two years ago, matches the profile the Middle Eastern outfits are looking to add their ranks.

It is understood that Varane has expressed a desire to embark on a fresh challenge, leading to uncertainty over whether he will remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign, and he may get his wish due to Manchester United being willing to offload him for the right fee.

Al-Nassr are among the sides to have shown interest in offering the Frenchman a huge deal, but it appears that they are facing stiff competition as his representatives have received approaches from numerous clubs around the world.

Varane is due to enter the final 18 months of his £340,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, meaning the winter window could be the ideal opportunity for Manchester United to cash in.