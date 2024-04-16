Highlights Manchester United are in line to hand Jason Wilcox the crucial role of technical director as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues making changes at boardroom level.

The Red Devils want the Southampton sporting director to lead their recruitment drive alongside the incoming Omar Berrada ahead of the summer window.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano believes it is a question of when rather than if Wilcox will head to Manchester United from the south coast.

Manchester United making the appointment of Jason Wilcox as their new technical director 'will happen', and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Southampton sporting director is desperate to seal his arrival at Old Trafford after being pursued by INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils entered a new era in February, when the billionaire completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club following lengthy and complicated negotiations with the Glazer family, and he is wasting no time in attempting to make his mark behind the scenes while boss Erik ten Hag pushes for European qualification.

Omar Berrada is in line to take over as Manchester United's new sporting director in the summer, after completing a period of gardening leave with arch-rivals Manchester City, but Ratcliffe is keen to make further alterations away from the pitch ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Wilcox Set to Lead Red Devils' Recruitment Drive After Arrival

Wilcox and Berrada are on course to lead the Manchester United recruitment strategy during the summer transfer window, according to The Guardian, as Ratcliffe still has doubts over when Dan Ashworth will arrive at Old Trafford despite him agreeing to make the move from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The report suggests that the Red Devils have been unable to negotiate a compensation package with the Magpies after looking to recruit the 53-year-old as their new sporting director, which comes as a blow as director John Murtough walked away from his role last week.

Although Manchester United are having difficulties in their attempts to land Ashworth, it is understood that they have succeeded in negotiating a contract with Wilcox, and they have now turned their attentions towards attempting to reach a compromise over a compensation package with Southampton.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Manchester City academy manager is keen to complete a switch to Manchester United and is desperate for terms to be rubber-stamped by his suitors and current employers, but he is being forced to remain patient heading into the final weeks of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jason Wilcox was on the winning side just once over the course of 13 fixtures against Manchester United during his playing career, with him suffering defeat on nine occasions

Fabrizio Romano - Ratcliffe Being Forced to Play Waiting Game Over Wilcox

Romano understands that Wilcox is eager to become an integral member of the new-look boardroom at Manchester United as he feels that helping Ratcliffe and INEOS to take the club back to their former glory days is the perfect project for him as he seeks a fresh challenge.

The Italian journalist is confident that the 53-year-old's wish to swap Southampton for Old Trafford will become a reality and it is just a matter of time before he is officially unveiled as the Red Devils' technical director as they prepare to enter a new era in the club's history.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano said:

"He wanted to go to Manchester United because he believes it is the perfect project for him. Obviously, he knows the city because he worked for Manchester City for a long time in their academy. "The idea for Jason Wilcox is absolutely to go for the Manchester United job. It will happen. It is just about when, but I think it is the matter of waiting a short amount of time. Jason Wilcox will be the new technical director of Manchester United."

Rashford Expected to Stay at Man United as PSG Look Elsewhere

Marcus Rashford is on course to remain at Manchester United, according to The Sun, as Paris Saint-Germain are not interested in offering a route to the Parc des Princes when the summer transfer window opens for business due to feeling he used their interest to ensure he secured a more lucrative contract during discussions last year.

The report suggests that the reigning Ligue 1 champions will opt against considering a move for the England international, despite initially being linked due to Kylian Mbappe being set to leave the French capital at the end of his deal, as he has struggled for long periods of the campaign and only found the back of the net eight times.

Marcus Rashford's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Kylian Mbappe Marcus Rashford Kylian Mbappe Percentage of shots on target 32.2 44.6 Shots 2.36 4.70 Expected goals 0.29 0.91 Goals 0.28 1.12 Assists 0.08 0.28 Statistics correct as of 15/04/2024

Manchester United find themselves in a strong negotiating position ahead of admirers potentially testing their resolve as Rashford committed his long-term future to his boyhood club in July, when he penned fresh terms worth £300,000-per-week which will keep him at Old Trafford for another four years.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref