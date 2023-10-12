Highlights Mason Mount is facing pressure to succeed at Manchester United as doubts persist over whether he was a wise signing.

The midfielder's performance in key moments, such as failing to deliver the goods from set-pieces, has drawn criticism and raised questions about his abilities.

Mount headed to Manchester United after a deal worth up to £60million was agreed with Chelsea during the summer.

Manchester United star Mason Mount is 'under pressure' to perform as the 'jury's still out' over whether he will prove to be a success at Old Trafford after journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT of a significant challenge the summer signing is facing.

The England international was among the fresh faces to join the Red Devils as boss Erik ten Hag spent close to £180million during the transfer window.

Although Manchester United succeeded in luring Mount away from boyhood club Chelsea by tying up a deal worth up to £60million in July, according to Sky Sports, the early stages of his Old Trafford career have not gone to plan.

The creative midfielder has been restricted to just six appearances in his new surroundings after an injury forced him onto the sidelines for a number of weeks, while criticism after his debut performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers led to his brother hitting back.

Former Chelsea and England right-back Glen Johnson has insisted that Mount will be regretting his decision to leave Stamford Bridge for Manchester United as he would have been expecting to challenge for honours instead of being part of a squad which has endured the club's worst domestic start to a season since 1989.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 24-year-old will be 'hurt' after being taken off corner-taking duties as the Red Devils went in search of a comeback win against Brentford last week, which eventually came courtesy of two stoppage time goals from substitute Scott McTominay.

But Mount is tied down to Manchester United until the summer of 2028, having penned a £250,000-per-week contract which makes him one of the club's highest earners when he completed his summer switch.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Jones believes Mount has been guilty of failing to deliver the goods in key moments, including when all of his corners came to nothing before being replaced against Brentford in the final Premier League clash before the international break.

The reputable journalist feels the Portsmouth-born star still has to overcome the difficult challenge of proving his doubters wrong as some are questioning whether he will prove to be a shrewd addition to ten Hag's squad, while the same can be said for fellow summer arrival Andre Onana.

When asked about Mount being taken off set-pieces during the last-gasp win over Brentford, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's a very simple art. Yes, you've got to perform in that moment, under pressure, but it's a corner. It's not a penalty or a free-kick. You're not expecting to score, but you've just got to clear the first man and make sure that it's directed towards somebody that might actually be able to score or, if it's a set-up routine, pass it in the direction it's supposed to go and then complete it. "It comes back to basic moments for Manchester United. With Mason Mount, obviously, the jury's still out a little bit on whether that's going to prove to be a good transfer. It's something else for him to overcome."

Will Mount start for Man United vs Sheffield United?

Mount has been Manchester United's 15th-best performer in the Premier League this season, thanks to being handed an average match rating of 6.40 by WhoScored, and he is at risk of being dropped from the starting line-up for the trip to Sheffield United on October 21.

Ten Hag is likely to hand McTominay an opportunity to make an impact from the start after he grabbed his first two goals of the campaign despite only coming off the bench with three minutes of normal time remaining against Brentford last Saturday, and Mount could be the man to make way.

The former Derby County loanee is in a barren run of form when it comes to being a threat in the final third of the pitch, with his last Premier League goal coming all the way back in December, when he was still in a Chelsea shirt.

Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mount 'looks a terrible fit' in the heart of Manchester United's midfield, further highlighting that he could be forced to contend with a spell out of the starting XI after struggling to make his new side more dangerous since his arrival.

But the Chelsea academy graduate has a decent record against Sheffield United, having enjoyed four wins from seven meetings and got his name on the scoresheet, and ten Hag may take that into consideration ahead of the journey to Bramall Lane.