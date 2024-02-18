Highlights Kobbie Mainoo adores Manchester United and a lucrative new contract is in the offing after enjoying a breakthrough season.

The teenager's representatives are relaxed over entering negotiations as he is already on a long-term deal at Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Manchester United want to reward Mainoo for his consistent performances in the heart of their midfield.

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo is 'in love with the club' and remains in line to secure a new contract which includes a hefty pay rise, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that 'nobody is in a rush' to tie the academy graduate down to fresh terms at Old Trafford for a key reason.

The Red Devils are preparing to enter a new era as the Football Association have approved Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club, and the INEOS chief executive's fresh investment will allow boss Erik ten Hag to strengthen his squad when the transfer window reopens in the summer and open internal negotiations over long-term deals for current key men.

Having triggered 12-month extension clauses written into Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri's respective contracts in January, ensuring that they will not walk away from Manchester United as free agents at the end of the season, the Premier League giants have set their sights on reaching an agreement with Mainoo.

Mainoo relaxed over bagging new contract at Old Trafford

Mainoo's camp are remaining calm over his prospects of securing a lucrative new contract, according to MailOnline, and plans have been put in place for him to continue developing at Manchester United before heading to the negotiating table with key decision-makers behind the scenes.

The report suggests that the England under-19 international, who has been described as a 'generational talent' by Red Devils teammate Rasmus Hojlund, is refusing to rush into putting pen-to-paper as he already has a long-term agreement at Old Trafford.

Mainoo's emergence into the forefront of ten Hag's plans came a matter of months after Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on an initial loan deal from Serie A side Fiorentina, which includes a £21.4million option to buy, but statistics highlight that he has been enjoying a more productive season than the Moroccan defensive midfielder.

Kobbie Mainoo's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Sofyan Amrabat in the Premier League this season Kobbie Mainoo Sofyan Amrabat Short pass completion percentage 88.0 85.5 Clearances 2.44 1.62 Interceptions 1.05 0.59 Shots 0.35 0.29 Goals 0.12 0.00 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 16/2/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo has 'transformed' Manchester United's season thanks to his presence in the middle of the park, while it is vital for his current employers to stress his importance to the future of the club by tying him down to fresh terms.

It is understood that the Red Devils have already prepared a new contract proposal for the teenager, having held initial discussions with his representatives, as they see him as a key part of the project and are aware that he deserves to be rewarded after breaking into the first-team picture.

Mainoo is currently on a deal worth £10,000-per-week - which ranks him among the lowest earners on Manchester United's books - but there is plenty of time to reach a fresh agreement as his current terms are not due to expire until the summer of 2027, while there is an option for ten Hag to take advantage of a 12-month option to extend his spell at Old Trafford.

Ben Jacobs - Man United aware that Mainoo deserves to be rewarded with pay rise

Although Jacobs understands that Mainoo has no intentions of embarking on a fresh challenge away from Manchester United as he is overjoyed after making a breakthrough into the first-team, his boyhood club are still looking to tie him down to a new contract as a reward for his consistent performances.

But the respected journalist is aware that the Red Devils will not hastily put a proposal on the table because the 18-year-old central midfielder, who could be fast-tracked into England's senior squad due to fears that he may switch his allegiance to Ghana, has given them extra breathing space due to already being on a long-term deal.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Mainoo is an interesting one because he is obviously doing well and is very happy at the football club. He also extended his contract recently, until 2027. There is even an option to take that deal to 2028, so nobody is in a rush. "But given his electric introduction, having come back from injury, how quickly he has settled and how mature he looks, I think Manchester United are well aware that the recent contract renewal doesn't match where he is at due to how fast he has progressed. "What you want to do with young players who are in love with the club, and not thinking about leaving, is make sure that if they progress fast, they are well compensated. Manchester United are well aware of this."

Ratcliffe prepared to play waiting game over Ashworth

Manchester United would be prepared to wait for Dan Ashworth to complete a period of gardening leave instead of paying over the odds to release him from his Newcastle United contract, according to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, but there is still hope that a compromise will be reached during negotiations.

The reputable reporter suggests that the Red Devils are expected to make progress in their bid to appoint the 52-year-old as their new sporting director next week, having seen him play a key role in their Premier League rivals' rise since assuming control over the Magpies' incomings and outgoings in June 2022.

It is understood that Ashworth has told Manchester United that he wants to make the move to Old Trafford, and he is prepared to accept the chance to oversee their recruitment drive during the early stages of Ratcliffe's spell in charge of football operations due to believing the opportunity is too good to turn down.

But the Red Devils have discovered a potential stumbling block as Newcastle are not willing to sanction their transfer chief's exit without securing a lucrative fee for his services, and the Magpies are confident of being able to demand a compensation fee worth more than £10million from their top flight counterparts.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Tyneside giants will not stand in Ashworth's way if he makes it clear that he is keen to move onto pastures new and Manchester United meet their financial demands as they are eager for the situation to be resolved quickly.