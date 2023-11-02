Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's job is under threat after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United.

The Red Devils' latest setback means they have endured their worst run of form in more than five decades.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes members of the dressing room could be losing faith in the Dutch tactician.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is at risk of his position coming 'under serious scrutiny' after his side's woeful form continued against Newcastle United, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the tactician is facing up to the prospect of a 'big problem'.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock on Wednesday, consigning them to their worst run since 1972 thanks to losing eight of the last 15 games in all competitions.

Manchester United's poor start to the campaign has come despite ten Hag being backed in the summer transfer window, with him being allowed to spend close to £180million on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

Ten Hag refusing to give up on Man United challenge

Ten Hag has insisted that he will fight to keep his job, according to the Manchester Evening News, despite admitting that he understands the doubts over his future due to Manchester United being in a 'bad place'.

The report suggests the Dutchman conceded the Red Devils' performances in the recent defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle did not meet the required standards to come out on top, while he also took responsibility for the latest setback as Eddie Howe's Magpies dumped his side out of the Carabao Cup at the fourth round stage.

It is understood that players feel ten Hag's abrupt approach is having a negative impact on harmony within the dressing room, with internal conflicts and his handling of certain individuals being a contributing factor to their worrying run of form.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 77 Won 49 Drawn 8 Lost 20 Goals for 135 Goals against 95 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The 53-year-old also had some of his tactical decisions against Manchester City questioned during an inquest at the final whistle last weekend, as Victor Lindelof and Bruno Fernandes being asked to start out of position caused confusion when Sergio Reguilon and Antony were on the bench.

Ten Hag ran the risk of causing further divisions within the camp by claiming he will never be able to make his current squad play like his former Ajax side as they are not capable of adjusting to the demands.

Respected reporter Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that the ex-Utrecht chief could be sacked if Manchester United's form has not improved ahead of the December 17 trip to Liverpool, with them potentially being out of the Champions League by that stage.

Jones believes ten Hag is edging closer to being axed after leading Manchester United to their worst run of results in more than five decades, with home form being of particular concern during the early stages of the campaign.

Although the reputable journalist feels the next two fixtures against Fulham and Copenhagen are crucial, he has refused to rule out the possibility of big-names within the dressing room losing faith and protecting themselves by leaking information to the press.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The last time we saw anything like this rate of defeats was 51 years ago, and I think for the first proper time now we are heading towards a time when ten Hag’s position will have to be under serious scrutiny because you just cannot fail to this extent week after week. "Their home form is utterly dreadful - it’s probably good news that they have a lot of away games coming up, to be honest, because it might save them. The philosophy is impossible to identify and none of the big players seem to be improving. "If they don’t beat Fulham and Copenhagen then this really will be a big, big problem for the manager. To be honest, even if they do win the games, let's see what the overall performance levels are because, for me, even positive results have simply masked how bad the team still are. "We don’t know exactly what is going on behind the scenes, but maybe the players don’t believe in the boss or don’t like his way of managing. If that’s the case I would expect some leaks soon to say as such. That’s what would normally happen in a case like this because players like to protect themselves."

Serial trophy-winning manager linked with Man United job

It appears that Manchester United are starting to assess their options as they have opened discussions with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's agent, according to Spanish sources, ahead of potentially offering him the chance to replace ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

But the report suggests the Brazil and Canada national teams have also set their sights on landing the Italian tactician, who already has 73 Premier League wins to his name thanks to spells in charge of Chelsea and Everton, with them putting offers on the table.

Ancelotti has previously confirmed he was handed the opportunity to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at the Manchester United helm a decade ago, but he eventually chose against heading to Old Trafford due to being on the cusp of securing the head coach role at Real Madrid.

The 64-year-old has the 10th best points-per-game ratio among Premier League managers, while he has also won the Champions League on four occasions along with the domestic title in five different countries over the course of his trophy-laden career.

Reliable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ancelotti would be a perfect fit to succeed ten Hag at Manchester United, with sections of the fanbase being keen to see the alteration take place in the coming months.