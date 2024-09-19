Manchester United star Leny Yoro has stepped up his recovery from injury and pinpointed the Premier League encounter with title-chasers Arsenal on December 3 as a target to make his long-awaited competitive debut following a summer switch to Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The teenager became Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's most expensive acquisition ahead of the transfer window slamming shut last month, thanks to completing a move worth close to £59million from Ligue 1 outfit Lille, but he was made to contend with a significant setback in the aftermath of embarking on a fresh challenge.

Yoro was forced to undergo surgery due to suffering a fractured metatarsal during Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States, resulting in him being expected to remain on the treatment table for three months, but he is edging towards being able to return to contention for game time.

Yoro Told Teammates About Comeback Plan

Teenager is desperate to return in time for Arsenal clash

Yoro has set his sights on making a full recovery in time to potentially make his Manchester United bow in the key clash with Arsenal in less than 11 weeks' time, according to GMS sources, with him telling friends and teammates that he is desperate to be involved at the Emirates Stadium.

The central defender, who sealed his arrival at Old Trafford by penning a contract worth £145,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, has set himself a personal target as he is determined to get his Red Devils career up-and-running after seeing ten Hag and key figures behind the scenes battle for his signature.

GMS sources have been informed that Yoro was given assurances that he would be in line for regular action when he joined Manchester United, meaning he is poised to battle with the likes of fellow summer recruit Matthijs de Ligt for a starting berth, and a return in November is also possible.

Leny Yoro's statistical averages per 90 minutes over the course of his career compared to Matthijs de Ligt Leny Yoro Matthijs de Ligt Pass completion percentage 91.8 90.7 Percentage of aerial duels won 62.9 63.2 Clearances 3.23 3.46 Interceptions 1.41 0.77 Tackles 1.25 1.13 Blocks 0.70 1.20 Statistics correct as of 19/09/2024

The 18-year-old made 44 appearances in all competitions last season, and he has been left frustrated after a serious injury ended his hopes of being able to make an instant impact following his decision that it was the right time to walk away from Lille and move onto pastures new in the Premier League.

But Manchester United have seven fixtures to contend with between November 24 and December 14, and GMS sources have learned that Yoro can expect a significant amount of game time if he is able to make a full recovery and ensure he is in the mix to feature in any of those encounters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro averaged 3.9 ball recoveries, 1.1 tackles and as many interceptions as he helped Lille to 13 clean sheets in Ligue 1 last season

Ten Hag Unwilling to Rush Yoro in Recovery

Spell on sidelines seen as ideal time to adjust to new surroundings

Although Yoro has set himself a personal target to be an option for Manchester United's tussle with Arsenal in December, GMS sources have been told that ten Hag does not want to rush him back into action and is viewing the time on the sidelines as an opportunity for him to settle in his new surroundings.

The one-cap France under-23 international is now walking without crutches, which is a promising sign considering footage emerged of him in a protective boot in the aftermath of sustaining the injury having joined from Lille a matter of days earlier, and his recovery from the lay-off is going to plan.

Paris Saint-Germain sources have advised GMS it was known that Yoro was carrying an injury before he linked up with Manchester United in a big-money move, but the Red Devils deny that anything showed up during medical tests that suggested he should be prevented from featuring in pre-season.

The centre-back ranks second on the list of most expensive stars to make the switch from Ligue 1 to the Premier League, GMS recently reported, and he is determined to battle his way back to full fitness ahead of playing a pivotal role in the remainder of his current employers' campaign as they go in search of silverware.

