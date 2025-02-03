Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez is on course to miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering knee ligament damage during the Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday, according to Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul.

The significant blow has come at a time when Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has limited time to dip into the market for a replacement as, having completed the £30million acquisition of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce last weekend, the winter window is set to slam shut at 11pm.

Martinez Facing Prolonged Spell Out of Action

Defender needed to be stretchered off during loss to Crystal Palace

In a devastating setback for Manchester United, who are looking to strike eleventh-hour deals before the fast-approaching transfer deadline, South American reporter Edul has shared that Martinez tore his cruciate ligament during the loss to Crystal Palace and is poised to be out of action for a prolonged period.

The central defender, who has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a £57million switch from Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax in July 2022, suffered the injury in the second half of the Premier League encounter against the Eagles and had to be stretchered off the pitch.

The prolonged absence of Martinez - who won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 - will open the door for the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire to make themselves one of the first names on the team sheet as Manchester United aim to climb into contention for a European qualification spot.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox