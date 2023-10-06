Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could turn to Harry Maguire as he looks to bolster his backline ahead of Brentford visiting Old Trafford on Saturday.

The England international has failed to secure regular game time since a £30million move to West Ham United fell through.

Maguire has not been at the forefront of ten Hag's plans and was stripped of the captain's armband during the summer.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire 'might actually be needed' in the starting line-up when Brentford head to Old Trafford this weekend after journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how the central defender is viewed within the dressing room.

Having been consigned to a second consecutive Champions League group stage defeat by Galatasaray on Tuesday, Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are looking to bounce back by going into the international break by picking up three points.

Man United latest news - January exit could be on the cards

Maguire could end up heading through the exit door when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year as, according to MailOnline, his future is still up in the air after a summer move to Premier League rivals West Ham United fell through.

The report suggests the 30-year-old, who went into the campaign having been stripped of the captain's armband after falling down the pecking order under ten Hag, is facing up to the possibility of having to embark on a fresh challenge after enjoying more game time in an England shirt than for his club since the season got underway.

Although Maguire was offered a route out of Old Trafford by West Ham when they agreed a £30million deal with Manchester United in August, the Hammers withdrew their offer and moved onto alternative options after growing frustrated at their target refusing to seal the switch until he received a £7million payoff from his current employers.

Remaining with the Red Devils has resulted in the former Sheffield United man being forced to contend with a lack of opportunities, having been restricted to just 116 minutes of action since the campaign got underway.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire - along with teammates Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial - is being viewed as an outsider after failing to win ten Hag over.

Maguire 'respected' and may be 'needed' to shore up Man United defence - Dean Jones

Jones understands that Maguire has the backing of his Manchester United teammates despite coming in for heavy criticism, particularly on social media, for his performances.

The reputable reporter feels bringing the £200,000-per-week centre-back into the starting line-up against Brentford on Saturday could help the likes of Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat to build confidence.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Harry Maguire obviously has this general reputation in the game that's basically led by online opinion now. But he played quite well the last time he played for Manchester United against Palace. "He is a leader. He talks through that team and is respected within that team. At a time when United really need things brought together - Andre Onana seems low on confidence, and you've got Sofyan Amrabat coming into the team and bedding in - I feel like Maguire might actually be needed. "It will be interesting to see during this Lisandro Martinez lay-off period whether Maguire does get some chances because he needs to see that he's got some faith from the manager, and it should be coming now."

Read more: The 17 unwanted records Manchester United have broken this season under Erik ten Hag

Who would Maguire replace in the starting XI vs Brentford?

Maguire is likely to partner Raphael Varane, who has responded to his teammate's criticism by telling TNT Sports that the squad need to remain 'united' in order to get him through a testing period of his career, at the heart of the backline if he comes into the starting line-up for this weekend's Premier League clash with Brentford.

That means, despite starting the last four domestic fixtures and the Champions League loss to Galatasaray, Victor Lindelof would be in line to drop to the bench.

The Sweden international was only handed a 4/10 match rating by ESPN as Manchester United were put to the sword by their Turkish opponents on Tuesday, which may result in ten Hag feeling action needs to be taken if he wants to respond by picking up three points against Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Lindelof's underwhelming performance could open the door for Maguire, who is still among the Red Devils' most expensive signings of all-time following his £80million switch from Leicester City four years ago.

Manchester United's most expensive signings of all-time Paul Pogba (Juventus) £94.5m Antony (Ajax) £86m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £80m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £76.5m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £76.2m All figures according to FootballTransfers

Ten Hag's position in the Manchester United dugout is not under threat, according to The Guardian, as he still has the backing of the hierarchy after a difficult start to the season.

The report suggests the Dutch tactician, who has led the Red Devils to 46 wins during his tenure, is being viewed as the right man for the job in the long-term as an extensive number of injuries have taken their toll and been taken into consideration by the board members.

But there is no doubt that ten Hag needs to oversee a significant upturn in form as last weekend's defeat to Crystal Palace consigned Manchester United to their worst start to a season since 1989.

Brentford will make the trip to Old Trafford with the Red Devils looking to bounce back from suffering six defeats over the course of their opening 10 matches of the campaign.