Highlights Manchester United board members are edging towards making a pivotal call on whether to bring boss Erik ten Hag's reign to an end.

The Dutch tactician has been under immense pressure despite guiding the Red Devils to FA Cup glory at rivals Manchester City's expense.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that ten Hag has been left in an unfair situation after being forced to play the waiting game.

Manchester United could be in line to make an announcement over Erik ten Hag's future in the Old Trafford dugout 'very soon', but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has left the Dutchman in a 'disrespectful' position by refusing to go public with his decision.

The Red Devils ended the campaign on a high thanks to sealing a 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City at Wembley last weekend, allowing them to lift the FA Cup for the 13th time in their history and seal qualification for the Europa League, but there is ongoing uncertainty over who will be in the dugout by the time next season gets underway.

Newly-appointed technical director Jason Wilcox was tasked with running the rule over whether ten Hag deserves to remain in the hot-seat during the final weeks of the campaign, and Manchester United have opted against confirming whether he is in line to keep his job after clinching silverware.

Ten Hag Remaining Patient Before Final Decision on Future

Ten Hag is being forced to play the waiting game before discovering whether he will stay in the Manchester United hot-seat as an outcome from the club's end-of-season review is not expected imminently, according to the Independent, but he has retained the faith of some influential figures behind the scenes.

The report suggests that INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe, who completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils three months ago, and other board members have been discussing whether to head in an alternative direction while conducting an audit in the aftermath of winning the FA Cup.

Although ten Hag has lifted trophies in each of his two seasons at Manchester United, his side were unable to make improvements on the pitch and failing to qualify for the Champions League has resulted in him being forced to contend with a 25 per cent pay cut from his £9million-per-year salary.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Matches 52 62 Won 26 42 Drawn 7 8 Lost 19 12 Goals for 92 115 Goals against 87 69 Statistics correct as of 29/05/2024

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that a host of managers are queuing up to replace the 54-year-old if he is sacked, resulting in the hierarchy having numerous options should they choose to wield the axe, but there is not a current frontrunner for the potential vacancy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Last weekend's victory over Manchester City means that Manchester United have been triumphant in two of the three finals they have competed in under Erik ten Hag

Dean Jones - Ratcliffe Planned to Sack Ten Hag Before FA Cup Final

Jones understands that Manchester United began sounding out contenders to replace ten Hag before the FA Cup final, and Ratcliffe is still planning to relieve the former Ajax head coach of his duties after making his mind up ahead of the clash with Manchester City last weekend.

Although the respected journalist feels that the tactician has been unfairly treated by being forced to wait for a final decision on his future, confirmation on whether a change will be made at the Old Trafford helm is expected to be announced in the coming days as preparations are made for next term.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United were talking to candidates last week. All the talk has been that Erik ten Hag would be leaving after the FA Cup final, and we are now at the end of the season. He should know by now if he is staying or not. "My information is that a decision was made and was not ever supposed to be impacted by how the FA Cup final played out, so that suggests to me that the outcome of any end-of-season review is already decided. "It is actually quite disrespectful to let this drag out much longer and, if he is leaving, I expect an announcement around that very soon."

De Zerbi Sounded Out as Potential Replacement in Old Trafford Dugout

Manchester United have contacted Roberto De Zerbi in a bid to gauge whether he would be interested in succeeding ten Hag, according to the Guardian, after his attractive possession-based style of play and guiding Brighton & Hove Albion to European football for the first time in their history impressed Ratcliffe.

The Italian is seeking a fresh challenge after leaving the Amex Stadium by mutual consent earlier this month, while Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Frank have also been included on a shortlist of candidates to potentially guide the Red Devils into a new era.

