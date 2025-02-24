Manchester United have confirmed they will make between 150 and 200 redundancies as part of a corporate restructuring in addition to 250 roles removed last year.

The move is "to improve the club’s financial sustainability and enhance operational efficiency". There is an understanding that the Red Devils will move some staff from Old Trafford to Carrington, shifting the club’s focus towards football activities, and creating a more unified, streamlined workforce.

A reduced presence will be maintained in London, but all the club’s leadership will be Manchester-based, including Marc Armstrong, who started today as Chief Business Officer.

Carrington catering arrangements will remain unchanged for the rest of this season, but when the main building reopens there will be a differentiated food offering between staff and players.

Manchester United are to end free lunches for staff at Old Trafford, saving over £1million-a-year. The club will also pay variable bonuses at a reduced rate this season and then transition to a revised scheme in line with their football and financial performance.

The club’s ongoing charitable donations will be focused on the Manchester United Foundation and Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association. Manchester United are in talks with the Manchester United Foundation about the level of contribution, although significant support will continue. The annual donation to MUDSA - £40,000 - will remain unchanged.

Chief executive Omar Berrada said: "We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men’s, women’s and academy teams. We are initiating a wide-ranging series of measures which will transform and renew the club.

"Unfortunately, this means announcing further potential redundancies and we deeply regret the impact on those affected colleagues. However, these hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing.

"We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue. Our two main priorities as a club are delivering success on the pitch for our fans and improving our facilities. We cannot invest in these objectives if we are continuously losing money.

"At the end of this process, we will have a more lean, agile and financially sustainable football club, while continuing to provide a world class service to our valuable commercial partners. We will then be in a much stronger position to invest in football success and improved facilities for fans, while remaining compliant with UEFA and Premier League regulations."

