The England international missed the trip to Fulham after picking up an injury during a training session last week.

Rashford has also come in for criticism from boss Erik ten Hag after holding a birthday party at a nightclub a matter of hours after losing in the Manchester derby.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has something 'holding him back', and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Old Trafford academy product could profit from a spell out of the firing line.

Although Erik ten Hag's Red Devils grabbed a late win over Fulham thanks to a stoppage time strike from Bruno Fernandes last weekend, the victory came without Rashford and having gone into the Premier League contest after being consigned to their worst run of form since 1972 thanks to losing eight of the last 15 games in all competitions.

It ended the England international's run of starting every domestic clash since the campaign got underway, but he has only found the back of the net once in that time.

Rashford in line to make comeback at Copenhagen

Rashford has handed Manchester United a major boost ahead of their trip to Copenhagen, according to the Mirror, as he is in line to feature in Wednesday's Champions League group stage clash after returning to training earlier this week.

The report suggests the winger, who will make his 374th appearance in a Red Devils shirt if he is involved in the Danish capital, has recovered from a heavy knock he sustained ahead of the trip to Fulham on Sunday, which resulted in him failing a late fitness test.

Rashford hit back at fan channel The United Stand earlier this week, insisting they should stop spreading malicious rumours after it was alleged that he was not injured and, instead, left out of the matchday squad at Craven Cottage as a form of punishment.

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United career in numbers Appearances 373 Goals 124 Assists 71 Yellow cards 31 Sent off 1 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The 26-year-old came under fire from ten Hag last week, with the Dutch tactician claiming the talisman's decision to hold a birthday party at a nightclub a matter of hours after Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City was 'unacceptable'.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rashford is running the risk of being dropped from the Red Devils' best XI, having been named among the substitutes for the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United, if he is unable to rediscover the form he enjoyed last season.

The fan favourite found the back of the net 30 times in 56 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, chalking up a further 11 assists along the way, and that led to him being rewarded with a new contract worth £300,000-per-week in the summer.

Jones believes Manchester United are going into their Champions League clash with Copenhagen having shown that they are capable of picking up positive results when Rashford is not on the pitch, meaning they are not reliant on his involvement.

The reputable journalist feels the wide-man may be attempting to overcome psychological issues as he looks to get back into a rich vein of form in the coming weeks.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He hadn't played from the start in the game before against Newcastle as well, so he was left on the bench recently. He was obviously left out of the Fulham game completely. I think we've now had an insight into what Manchester United look like with and without Rashford. There is not that much difference, to be honest. "Personally, I still think you're probably better off with him in there because he is capable of achieving something. But something is holding him back at the moment. There's something, I'm assuming psychological, that is stopping him from being the player that he was when he was at his peak before he signed his contract."

Varane edges closer to Old Trafford exit

Manchester United are willing to sell Raphael Varane for the right fee in January, according to CaughtOffside, after he has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The report suggests the central defender, who has been on the Red Devils' books since arriving in a £41million deal from Real Madrid two years ago, has expressed a desire to embark on a fresh challenge and it has led to ten Hag drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements.

It is understood that Al-Nassr are among the sides to have shown interest in offering Varane a lucrative contract ahead of leaving the Premier League, while his representatives have received approaches from a number of clubs around the world.

Completing a switch to Al-Nassr would allow the France international to seal a reunion with former Manchester United and Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 145 goals over the course of two spells with the Red Devils and has shone in the Saudi Pro League.

Varane is due to enter the final 18 months of his £340,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, meaning the winter window could be the ideal opportunity for the Red Devils to cash in.