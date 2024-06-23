Highlights Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford is on course to be involved in internal discussions over his future role at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils winger is desperate to rediscover his best form after struggling to reach previous standards during the 2023/24 campaign.

Rashford has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the aftermath of missing out on bagging a place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is expected to have discussions with boss Erik ten Hag about his role in the team for next season as he prepares to bounce back from the heartache of missing out on England’s European Championship squad.

The brother of the Red Devils' academy graduate thrust him back into the spotlight on Thursday night with a social media post that suggested the forward would have made a positive impact during the Three Lions' group stage draw against Denmark.

Dwaine Rashford, who also acts as his representative, posted his remarks on Instagram in the wake of England’s 1-1 stalemate and, as such, brings Rashford back into public thinking at a time when he has a summer break to enjoy.

Rashford Eager to Reproduce Best Form for Red Devils

Winger desperate to show improvements in new season

Rashford is said to be hungry to recapture his best form and wants to get back to the impressive form he has previously enjoyed in a Manchester United shirt.

But the 26-year-old's goal contributions dropped from 30 goals and 10 assists in the 2022/23 season to just eight goals and five assists last term and he is determined to figure out how he can return to causing havoc for defenders in and around the penalty area.

Marcus Rashford's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to the 2022/23 season 2023/24 2022/23 Shots on target percentage 31.7 45.4 Shots 2.38 3.38 Key passes 0.91 0.94 Goals 0.28 0.53 Assists 0.08 0.16 Statistics correct as of 21/06/2024

Insiders at Manchester United have explained to GMS that Ten Hag's tactics were altered last season, having an impact on the actions asked of Rashford in terms of his attacking play and movements. This was, in part, to accommodate the style of main striker Rasmus Hojlund as he made his Old Trafford breakthrough.

There has been some speculation around Rashford looking to leave the Red Devils in order to get back to his best, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain both linked recently. However, there does not appear to be a desire to push for a transfer and, instead, it is understood that he can expect to be a key part of his boyhood club's frontline from the start of next season - with Ten Hag set to spell out his thought process around how the attack will work.

Sources have told GMS that Arsenal have held discussions about Rashford, who is on a contract worth £300,000-per-week in his current surroundings, but decided not to pursue a deal. Whether PSG make any genuine attempt to sign him currently seems unlikely too.

But Rashford can expect Manchester United to fully support him from the moment he returns for pre-season next month, as word from inside the club is that they are desperate for him to live up to his billing as their poster boy.

Ten Hag Aiming to Oversee Summer Departures

Greenwood and Sancho among those on the market

There is already enough disappointment around the club about talent failing to fulfil potential and, as such, Manchester United are looking to accelerate their departure strategy to ensure they have improved transfer funds for the summer window.

For all the talk of an overhaul, none of the Red Devils' excess talent has yet been snapped up, and that is something that should change in the coming weeks.

Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are the most public names being talked about at the moment, while Antony would be allowed to go if a serious offer landed. Manchester United are looking for the likes of Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Donny van de Beek to go too.

A cash influx would allow Ten Hag to fully upgrade the squad as a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker are all seen as priority areas for recruitment.

