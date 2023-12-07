Highlights Marcus Rashford has been linked with a surprise move away from Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window.

The England international was dropped to the bench for the Red Devils' win over Chelsea after putting in a string of underwhelming performances.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes England chief Gareth Southgate's loyalty towards Rashford could be detrimental to the Manchester United man.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is in a 'really bad spot' at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a lack of form could result in missing out on the England squad for Euro 2024.

Although the Red Devils returned to winning ways thanks to Scott McTominay taking his tally to six goals for the season by bagging a brace against Chelsea on Wednesday, it was a frustrating evening for Rashford as he was dropped to the bench by boss Erik ten Hag.

While the three points will have alleviated concerns behind the scenes, amid reports that members of the dressing room had turned against the Dutch tactician due to his cavalier tactics and gruelling training sessions, there will be an opportunity to freshen up the team when the transfer window reopens next month.

Rashford linked with shock January exit

Rashford could seal a surprise Manchester United exit in the coming weeks as, according to Spanish sources, a swap deal is being considered which would see him join Barcelona and Raphinha head in the opposite direction.

The report suggests the two clubs have been holding discussions after Blaugrana boss Xavi has sensed an opportunity to pounce for the winger, who has made close to 380 appearances for the Red Devils, after his poor form has resulted in a potential move being on the cards.

Although Rashford has only found the back of the net twice this season, despite enjoying a goal-laden spell last term, Barcelona are long-term admirers and initially agreed terms with him in 2018 before he opted to remain at Manchester United.

How Marcus Rashford performed for Manchester United last season Appearances 56 Goals 30 Assists 11 Yellow cards 2 Sent off 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Despite being omitted from the starting line-up for the Red Devils' narrow win over Chelsea in midweek, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag - along with other members of the coaching staff and the board - is confident that the academy graduate will continue being a key component at Old Trafford for a number of years.

Manchester United are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to cash in if Barcelona or another admirer comes forward during the winter transfer window as Rashford penned a new five-year contract ahead of the campaign getting underway.

The fresh terms allowed the 26-year-old to secure a significant pay rise to £300,000-per-week, which has resulted in him being behind only Casemiro and Raphael Varane in the list of his boyhood club's highest earners.

Jones believes England chief Gareth Southgate's loyalty to Rashford could be detrimental as it will result in the Manchester United fans' favourite being confident of bagging a place in the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024 despite putting in a number of underwhelming performances in recent months.

The transfer insider feels the Red Devils' No.10 needs a wake-up call as his work rate has been way off the mark and he has ended up being targeted on social media thanks to his lack of desire to turn his side's fortunes around in tough times.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Gareth Southgate is sometimes loyal to a fault and that is probably, from Marcus Rashford's point of view, the one thing that will be giving him belief that he will be in the England squad for Euro 2024. But I don't think that's a good thing. "If Rashford is feeling safe for club and country, I think that's a really bad spot that we've got ourselves into because something is not right here. His performance levels aren't good enough and, more than that, his work rate is shambolic. "I know you can make reels on social media become whatever you want them to be, but he is giving the opportunity for those to be created just through his poor desire. It's not good enough."

Sancho suffers blow in bid to quit Man United

Juventus are preparing to pull out of the race to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, according to Italian media outlet Tuttosport, meaning he will be forced to assess alternative options ahead of the fast-approaching January transfer window.

The report suggests the Serie A giants have turned their attentions elsewhere due to believing the Red Devils' demands for the winger, who has failed to secure a place in the matchday squad since August 26, are excessive.

Sancho has been cast aside since claiming he had been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post after being overlooked for the September defeat to Arsenal, leading to ten Hag believing their relationship is beyond repair and challenging Manchester United to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of next month.

But the England international appears to have the backing of his teammates as it is understood that up to 50 per cent of the dressing room have turned against the former Ajax head coach due to his handling of the situation.

Although Manchester United forked out £73million when they tempted Borussia Dortmund into selling Sancho close to two-and-a-half years ago, he has struggled to meet expectations and has only got his name on the scoresheet 12 times.