Manchester United star Mason Mount is among the big-names poised to benefit from Ruben Amorim moving closer to being appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor in the Old Trafford dugout as the Sporting head coach would utilise a new system which suits the England international, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are preparing to enter a new era as minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has been in control of football operations since purchasing a 27.7 per cent stake for £1.25billion in February, opted to make a managerial change in the aftermath of a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.

Ten Hag guided Manchester United to 72 victories from his 128 matches at the helm, along with Carabao Cup and FA Cup glory, but sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Omar Berrada are leading the search for his replacement after a unanimous decision was made to head in an alternative direction.

Mount Poised to Benefit if Amorim Appointed

Portuguese tactician's preferred system will suit midfielder

Mount will have an opportunity to ignite his Manchester United career after the hierarchy have moved to within touching distance of luring Amorim away from Sporting, according to GMS sources, as the Portuguese tactician will look to use a system which plays to the creative midfielder's strengths.

Despite joining in a deal worth up to £60million from Premier League rivals Chelsea in July 2023, the 25-year-old has struggled to make a telling impact in a Red Devils shirt due to injury problems resulting in him being forced to spend extensive periods on the treatment table instead of battling for positive results.

GMS sources have been informed that Amorim will set his sights on transforming Manchester United into a side which plays with a back three following his expected arrival from the Jose Alvalade Stadium, while Mount will be alongside Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo in profiting from his fresh demands.

Mason Mount's senior club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Chelsea 195 33 35 21 0 Derby County 44 11 6 5 0 Vitesse Arnhem 39 14 10 6 0 Manchester United 25 1 1 4 0 Statistics correct as of 29/10/2024

Having been courted by ten Hag for a number of weeks before an agreement was eventually reached over his move from Chelsea, the Champions League winner only made 25 appearances under the Dutch tactician and is desperate to rediscover the kind of form which earned him a switch to Old Trafford.

Amorim's preferred system may result in Joshua Zirkzee having to drop deeper and Rasmus Hojlund being forced to prove he can thrive in the lone striker role ahead of a new frontman potentially being brought in, GMS sources have learned, but his appointment is likely to spell bad news for Antony.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount has made four key passes over the course of his first three Premier League outings this season

Amorim Verbally Agrees Move to Old Trafford

Red Devils make breakthrough in bid to appoint 39-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Amorim has verbally agreed to take charge of Manchester United, and the Premier League giants have moved a step closer to confirming his arrival after showing a willingness to meet the release clause written into his contract with Portuguese giants Sporting.

The 39-year-old has had a successful spell at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, notching 161 wins from 227 contests and lifting silverware on five occasions, and is being targeted as the Red Devils aim to make a swift appointment despite installing Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager.

Manchester United will have unveiled Amorim as their new boss ahead of this weekend's clash with Chelsea in the best-case scenario, GMS sources understand, but all parties are refusing to put a deadline on when an announcement could be made as negotiations have been ongoing in the aftermath of ten Hag's departure.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils have made a speedy breakthrough in their attempts to secure the former Braga chief's services as he has already given the green-light to heading to Old Trafford, but Sporting had been holding firm over their demands due to being keen to keep him in the hot-seat.

