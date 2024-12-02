Manchester United star Mason Mount is poised to have the opportunity to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet under head coach Ruben Amorim as he is on course to be handed more extensive game time during a busy festive period at Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

A 4-0 victory over Everton last weekend, courtesy of braces from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee, means that the Red Devils are preparing for a trip to title-chasing Arsenal after registering two wins from their opening three matches since an alteration was made in the dugout.

Although Mount was limited to just 10 minutes of action as Manchester United sealed three points on Sunday, having come on as a second half substitute, he is set to be rewarded with further game time in the coming weeks as Amorim continues assessing the squad he inherited from predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Mount Poised for Opportunity to Stake Claim

Midfielder set for increased game time in upcoming fixtures

Mount will have the chance to work his way into Amorim's preferred starting line-up at Manchester United, according to GMS sources, as he is in line to secure an increased amount of game time in their next two Premier League fixtures against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder has been on the Red Devils' books since completing a switch worth up to £60million from domestic rivals Chelsea in July 2023, following lengthy negotiations, but he has struggled to make a telling impact as injury problems have resulted in him spending extensive periods on the treatment table.

GMS sources have been informed that Mount is on course to have the opportunity to ignite his Manchester United career as he will be able to take advantage of the congested fixture schedule in the build-up to 2025 and make his case to become a key figure under the new regime.

Amorim has already publicly backed the 25-year-old England international since being appointed as ten Hag's replacement, with the Portuguese tactician describing him as a 'proper footballer' who has plenty of quality and has support from the new-look coaching staff as he bids to avoid further spells out of action through injury.

The former Sporting head coach is hoping to have his first-choice starting line-up worked out by the turn of the year if all of his options remain fit and available, GMS sources have learned, and Mount has been pinpointed as a member of the squad he is capable of being at the forefront of the long-term plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount has won 38 per cent of his duels in the Premier League this season

Mount Could Alter Red Devils' Transfer Plans

Amorim may make U-turn if 25-year-old shines ahead of January

GMS sources have been told that Mount's performances in the coming weeks could have an impact on Manchester United's intentions heading into the fast-approaching January transfer window and the type of midfield targets they aim to recruit to bolster their hopes of challenging for European qualification.

Amorim is on track to be handed a limited budget midway through the season, meaning he is under pressure to unlock the full potential within the Red Devils' squad, but that has not stopped him looking at potential arrivals with sporting director Dan Ashworth during the early stages of his reign.

Experimenting with personnel in several positions will continue over the course of Manchester United's upcoming encounters as they seek long-term solutions, GMS sources understand, and Zirkzee will not be sold as there is a belief that a plan can be found that brings out his best form.

Mount is also preparing to profit from the managerial change at Old Trafford, while GMS sources recently revealed that summer signing Manuel Ugarte is going to become a fundamental member of the Red Devils' midfield after previously adjusting to Amorim's demands at Sporting.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/12/2024