Highlights Manchester United football director John Murtough is attempting to demonstrate that he could play a key role under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 53-year-old's roles and responsibilities are set to be reduced as a result of the Red Devils entering a new era.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Murtough is making sure that he is visible to Ratcliffe due to being aware that board members are being assessed.

Manchester United football director John Murtough is showing new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that 'he means business' as he attempts to continue playing a key role at Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that heading overseas to hold meetings with other clubs is helping his cause.

The Red Devils have kept their hopes of winning silverware alive as they secured their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, thanks to making it eight wins from their last 10 fixtures in all competitions by overcoming Liverpool last weekend, and Erik ten Hag's charges will take on Championship outfit Coventry City at Wembley.

Progress in the competition - as well as battling for European qualification via the Premier League - has come after Ratcliffe secured a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United last month, and it has resulted in the INEOS chief executive looking to make a number of changes behind the scenes.

Murtough Roles Set to Diminish After Ratcliffe Arrival

Murtough's roles and responsibilities are set to be downgraded thanks to Ratcliffe looking to appoint a new sporting director who will assume many of his recruitment duties, according to the Telegraph, while it has not been ruled out that he could leave Manchester United as the internal shake-up continues.

The report suggests that the 53-year-old currently oversees the Red Devils' transfer policy, having been appointed as the club's football director in March 2021, but the new-look hierarchy are aiming to make sweeping changes after underwhelming signings and the scouting operation have come under scrutiny.

It is understood that Manchester United have made progress in discussions with Newcastle United, having set their sights on appointing Dan Ashworth as their sporting director, but he is due to remain on gardening leave until a £21million compensation package is paid by Ratcliffe.

Despite uncertainty over his long-term future, Murtough has continued holding negotiations over potential incomings and outgoings ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer, and footage has shown him and negotiations director Matt Hargreaves holding discussions with Barcelona sporting director Deco earlier this month.

Although the trip to Spain came after it was revealed that the reigning La Liga champions are looking to intensify their pursuit of Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Getafe, it has emerged that Murtough and Hargreaves were on routine business to meet sporting directors and agents to learn more about the market before the 2024/25 campaign.

Respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the academy graduate is likely to be sold by Manchester United in the summer, particularly as his form this season will have resulted in his price tag increasing, but the talks with Deco did not revolve around a potential move to Barcelona.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Five of the 10 most expensive signings in Manchester United's entire history have come since John Murtough was unveiled as the club's new football director, with the quintet of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro and Mason Mount costing more than £330million in total

Ben Jacobs - Murtough Ensuring he is Very Visible to Ratcliffe Amid Judgement Calls

Jacobs believes that Murtough is doing everything he can to make sure he is at the forefront of Ratcliffe's sights as he is aware that INEOS are assessing which members of the Manchester United boardroom to part company with, resulting in his trip to Barcelona helping his cause to show he is a valuable asset.

The reputable journalist feels that Murtough has been heading overseas in a bid to build relationships with clubs and key contacts ahead of the transfer window, which also led to him flying to Saudi Arabia earlier in the season, and his outgoing nature may be pivotal in ensuring he remains at Old Trafford.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that John Murtough has done a lot of travelling. Regardless of whether he stays or goes, he is in many ways showing Ratcliffe and INEOS that he means business. "He is making sure that he is very visible because everyone is being judged at the moment. If Murtough does have aspirations to stay, even if it ends up being a different role, these kinds of trips are not only normal but won't hurt his cause. "He also travelled to Saudi Arabia for relationship-building purposes and meetings during the Club World Cup. Of course, when you have these meetings, it is about giving an overview of any opportunities very broadly. It's also about keeping contacts and having amicable relationships with clubs that, in any capacity, you might do business one day."

West Ham Preparing New Proposal for Maguire

Harry Maguire is poised to be the subject of a fresh bid from West Ham United in the summer, according to The Sun, as Hammers boss David Moyes is keen to strengthen his defence with an imposing figure who will be a serious presence in the air if he remains in charge heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the east Londoners are hopeful of Manchester United lowering their demands when the transfer window reopens, but they are facing a significant stumbling block as the England international is not willing to take a significant pay cut after being on a contract worth £190,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

Although West Ham agreed a £30million deal with Manchester United in August, Maguire's switch to the London Stadium was called off as last season's Europa Conference League winners grew frustrated after he refused to embark on a fresh challenge unless he was given a £7million payoff by his current employers.

The 31-year-old has gone on to reignite his Manchester United career since his move to the capital stalled, with him making 24 appearances this term, and statistics highlight that he has been posting better figures than fellow centre-back Raphael Varane in various departments over the course of the campaign.

Harry Maguire's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Raphael Varane this season Harry Maguire Raphael Varane Aerial duels won 3.72 1.50 Blocks 2.02 1.14 Interceptions 1.47 1.00 Tackles 1.24 1.21 Goals 0.08 0.07 Statistics correct as of 18/03/2024

Respected journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire has presented Red Devils chief ten Hag with a serious issue as his performances have resulted in there being doubts over whether the Dutch tactician will be keen to cash in during the summer.

