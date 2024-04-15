Highlights Manchester United decision-makers may discuss the possibility of handing Julian Nagelsmann the managerial reins if they choose to sack Erik ten Hag.

The Germany head coach is high on new Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's shortlist of potential successors after putting plans in place.

Respected journalist Dean Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of the new-look Manchester United hierarchy holding talks on Nagelsmann.

Manchester United are unlikely to appoint Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager despite there being a possibility that he has been 'talked about' as a potential Erik ten Hag successor, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that new members of the Old Trafford hierarchy have been assessing their options.

The Red Devils entered a new era in February, when Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club following complicated negotiations with the Glazer family, and the INEOS chief executive has wasted no time in attempting to make his mark in the boardroom.

Ten Hag is set to hold discussions with the billionaire over his future in the summer, having been set the primary task of sealing qualification for next season's Champions League, and the uncertainty over whether the Dutchman will remain at the helm has led to speculation over who could replace him.

Nagelsmann Among Names at Top of Ratcliffe's Shortlist

Ratcliffe has put Nagelsmann high on his list of possible successors to ten Hag, according to i News, but he is at risk of being left frustrated in his pursuit as the Germany national team's head coach is understood to be keen to remain in his current job beyond leading his country on home soil at Euro 2024.

The report suggests that the 36-year-old tactician, who has registered three wins from his opening six matches in charge of Die Mannschaft and has an eye-catching managerial record in the Bundesliga, is not actively seeking a fresh challenge as he is in the early days of his current role.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bundesliga record compared to Erik ten Hag in the Premier League Julian Nagelsmann Erik ten Hag Matches 243 70 Won 127 38 Drawn 70 11 Lost 46 21 Goals for 531 105 Goals against 294 91 Points-per-game 1.86 1.79 Statistics correct as of 15/04/2024

Manchester United are not the only side attempting to lure Nagelsmann back into club management as it has emerged that new Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl is eager to tempt him into making a return to the Allianz Arena as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel's departure at the end of the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig chief is keen for his future to be sorted before Euro 2024 as his Germany contract is due to expire after the tournament, while Premier League title-chasers Liverpool have been linked.

Dean Jones - Nagelsmann Does Not Have Support to Secure Man United Job

Although Jones is not shocked that Nagelsmann is being considered as Manchester United's next boss, he has serious doubts over whether Ratcliffe will up the ante in his pursuit as members of the hierarchy are not particularly in favour of handing him the managerial reins at ten Hag's expense.

But the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the German being discussed as a possible contender for the job behind the scenes, having been described as a 'sensational manager' by Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp, as INEOS and other key figures within the boardroom have been holding talks over who would fit the bill if a change is made in the dugout.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It’s no surprise that Nagelsmann is linked with Manchester United because he is being linked with most other jobs that are coming up or might come up. "But, more than that, there has been a stage within the ownership where they have been having such deep assessment of the current situation with Erik ten Hag that options of other managers will be discussed and have been discussed. "It is really just part of the process, considering the future and situations that might crop up. I don’t genuinely feel that Nagelsmann has huge support and I don’t think Manchester United are going to go chasing him right now, but I can believe that somewhere in this process he is being talked about."

PSG Not Looking to Lure Rashford Away from Old Trafford

Paris Saint-Germain have not set their sights on tempting Marcus Rashford away from Manchester United, according to The Sun, as there is a feeling that he used their interest to his advantage when it came to negotiating a lucrative new contract with his boyhood club last year.

The report suggests that the England international's underwhelming form in front of goal, having found the back of the net just eight times this season, has resulted in the reigning Ligue 1 champions looking elsewhere as they seek a replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe and he is set to remain at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford registered nine shots during Manchester United's 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in September, but he failed to get his name on the scoresheet and that has remained the most attempts he has recorded in a Premier League appearance this season

Manchester United will head into the upcoming summer transfer window in a strong negotiating position as Rashford committed his long-term future to the club in July, when he penned fresh terms worth £300,000-per-week which will keep him on their books for another four years.

