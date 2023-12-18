Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not at risk of being axed despite overseeing the worst Champions League campaign in the club's history.

The Red Devils will not compete in Europe during the second half of the season after also failing to bag a place in the Europa League.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have not held discussions with any potential successors.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not in danger of the sack despite the 'really disappointing' setback of being eliminated from European action last week, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the tactician is being forced to deal with a 'big problem' at Old Trafford.

A 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich resulted in the Red Devils registering their worst-ever Champions League campaign, having racked up just four points from six fixtures, while the 15 goals conceded is the most by a Premier League side during the group stage.

Manchester United's struggles in the competition came after ten Hag had been backed in the transfer market, with him spending close to £175million on reinforcements during the summer window, and it has led to speculation over his future.

Ten Hag confident of being handed more time

Ten Hag is confident that he will be given more time to turn Manchester United's fortunes around and is not at risk of being axed ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe officially becoming a minority shareholder, according to The Sun, despite an underwhelming start to the season.

The report suggests the Dutchman, who was handed the managerial reins ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, is planning to hold dicussions with the INEOS chief executive about how he plans to overhaul the squad in the summer.

Although ten Hag went into the goalless draw with arch-rivals Liverpool having insisted that he is not fearful of being dismissed by the current hierarchy, it has emerged that Ratcliffe is assessing his options as he looks to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 87 Won 53 Drawn 10 Lost 24 Goals for 148 Goals against 108 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that the 71-year-old has held talks with Graham Potter, who has been identified as the top target to replace the former Ajax head coach if it is decided that an alteration needs to be made in the Manchester United dugout.

Although the Glazers have no plans to show ten Hag the door in the coming weeks, and there have been no approaches to any potential successors, the out-of-work Potter will be considered for the job by Ratcliffe if results do not improve.

While respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag could be sacked before the end of the season after finding himself under mounting pressure, a draw with Liverpool will have helped his case to remain in the hot-seat after a testing period.

Contrary to some reports, Romano understands that Manchester United have not been holding discussions with potential ten Hag replacements as they look to get their season back on track after the setback of being eliminated from the Champions League and failing to bag a Europa League spot.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Red Devils' hierarchy are giving the 53-year-old the benefit of the doubt as they have recognised that he has been unable to call upon numerous big-name stars due to spells on the sidelines.

When asked whether ten Hag could be sacked, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is no update at all, at the moment. I have seen many stories and rumours, but Erik ten Hag is the manager and Manchester United are not speaking to any other candidates or managers at this stage. The situation remains under control. "Of course, they are all disappointed within the club, the coaching staff, and the manager himself with results in the Champions League. It was really disappointing. But, at the same time, it has been a tough beginning of the season in terms of injuries. Many players have not been available, and they know that it has been a big problem for Erik ten Hag."

Van de Beek on brink of Man United exit

Donny van de Beek is in line to undergo medical tests ahead of a loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt within the next 24 hours, according to transfer expert Romano, and the move is set to be concluded in the coming days as the Bundesliga outfit look to wrap up the deal ahead of the January window officially opening for business.

The reliable journalist suggests the German outfit will have an option to sign the Dutchman, who has been restricted to just 21 minutes of action this season, for up to £13million if they want to take advantage of an option to turn the temporary switch into a permanent move.

It is understood that Eintracht will also fork out a loan fee after a verbal agreement was reached with Manchester United last week, with them being keen to win the race for van de Beek's signature after noticing an opportunity to pounce.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the creative midfielder had worked his way onto the radar of numerous clubs having struggled to secure regular game time at Old Trafford, but Eintracht appear to have beaten other suitors to his services.

Although van de Beek penned a long-term contract when he sealed a switch worth up to £40million from Ajax more than three years ago, he has struggled to break into Manchester United's first-choice XI under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and ten Hag.