Highlights Manchester United are considering appointing Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closing in on a deal with the Glazers.

The Ineos billionaire is set to discover whether his £1.3billion bid for a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils has been successful in the coming days.

Mitchell already has a good relationship with Ratcliffe after previously working for the likes of Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

Manchester United could see Paul Mitchell become the next 'big storyline' at Old Trafford as journalist Dean Jones has updated GIVEMESPORT on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's pursuit of the sporting director.

The Red Devils appear to be preparing to enter a new era as the takeover saga which has gripped fans for the last 11 months, when the Glazer family put the club on the market by beginning a 'process to explore strategic alternatives', appears to be nearing its end.

Mitchell is under consideration to be appointed as Manchester United's new sporting director, according to The Athletic, with Ratcliffe looking to make his mark after he succeeds in securing shares in the club.

The report suggests the 42-year-old already has a good relationship with the Ineos chief executive, who officially became the second-wealthiest person in Britain thanks to his near-£30billion fortune earlier this year, and has a good reputation after an impressive recruitment drive while working behind the scenes at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig.

Mitchell has been on the lookout for a fresh challenge since walking away from Ligue 1 side Monaco earlier this year, which led to Ratcliffe earmarking him as a potential acquisition if a deal can be rubber-stamped with the Glazers.

It is understood that the key figure is very keen on filling the sporting director void at Manchester United, having recently relocated to the north-west of England, and Ratcliffe previously explored the possibility of luring him to Nice.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils may be Mitchell's only route back into the Premier League, with him potentially following Ratcliffe to Old Trafford.

The 70-year-old billionaire is confident of securing a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United after tabling a bid worth in the region of £1.3billion, with the board expected to vote on whether to accept his offer in the coming days.

Ratcliffe is in line to take control of the club's football operations and is nearing an agreement with the Glazer family as Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani withdrew from the process to buy the Red Devils after his final bid, for 100 per cent control, stood at £5billion and had not been accepted.

Paul Mitchell's behind-the-scenes experience Club Position Date appointed Date he left Monaco Board member July 1, 2022 October 1, 2023 Monaco Sporting director June 17, 2020 October 1, 2023 Red Bull Bragantino Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 New York Red Bulls Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 RB Leipzig Head of Scouting February 6, 2018 August 31, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Head of Young Scouting December 5, 2014 February 5, 2018 Southampton Head of Scouting January 6, 2012 December 4, 2014 Milton Keynes Dons Chief Scout January 1, 2010 January 5, 2012 Milton Keynes Dons Head of Youth Scouting January 1, 2008 December 31, 2009 All information according to Transfermarkt

Jones believes handing Mitchell a prominent role behind the scenes would result in Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's job being safe despite an underwhelming start to the campaign.

The reputable reporter is aware that the Dutch tactician is admired by Ratcliffe and the former New York Red Bulls technical director, who could be hitting the headlines in the coming weeks.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"One thing we know for sure is that ten Hag's future is absolutely guaranteed as part of this. There's no chance of managerial upheaval, with Ratcliffe coming in, because he and Mitchell are known supporters of ten Hag and are happy with him. Any doubts over that are put out the window. "But in terms of the other people running the club, above him in football operations, that might not be the case so much. People like Paul Mitchell might become the big storyline as we move forward."

What are Ratcliffe's plans at Man United?

Potentially handing Mitchell a sporting director role is not the only matter on Ratcliffe's agenda as, according to The Times, he has set his sights on expanding Old Trafford's capacity to 90,000 if he is successful with his offer to buy a quarter of Manchester United's shares.

The report suggests the Nice owner, who is looking to acquire chunks of both the Glazers' stake and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion, ensured upgrading and potentially expanding the Theatre of Dreams was a significant part of negotiations with the current hierarchy, while his involvement will accelerate those plans thanks to funds being set aside.

Reliable journalist Jacobs, who has been following the Manchester United takeover situation closely, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe would still look to secure full control of the club further down the line, with him not being willing to settle for a 25 per cent stake in the long-term.

But it could still be an extensive period before he is welcomed onto the Red Devils' board as his proposal remains entirely dependent on outlining a genuine path to majority ownership, which will require lengthy negotiations with the Glazers.

It emerged earlier this month that Ratcliffe had altered his stance and was considering buying a minority stake in Manchester United after being unable to reach an agreement with the current hierarchy when he and bidding rival Sheikh Jassim launched several proposals.