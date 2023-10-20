Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set his sights on appointing Paul Mitchell as Manchester United's new sporting director ahead of his potential acquisition of a 25 per cent stake in the club.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker believes the 42-year-old could take the Red Devils' recruitment to the next level if he is handed the job.

Mitchell is keen on bagging the Manchester United role after seeking a fresh challenge since leaving Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Manchester United will recruit players who are 'miles better' than their recent signings if they appoint Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director, after The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has shared an eye-catching Old Trafford update with GIVEMESPORT.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is confident of securing a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils after tabling a bid worth in the region of £1.3billion, will be looking to stamp his authority if he succeeds in becoming a minority owner of the Premier League giants.

Mitchell identified as Ratcliffe's No.1 target

Ratcliffe has put Mitchell at the top of his list to become Manchester United's new sporting director, according to i News, leading to uncertainty over what the future holds for current football director John Murtough.

The report suggests the Ineos chief executive, who is looking to acquire chunks of both the Glazers' shares and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion as he aims to take the Red Devils into a new era, was unimpressed when he visited Old Trafford earlier this year despite the current board members being happy with Murtough and new chief executive Richard Arnold's influence.

Mitchell already has a good relationship with Ratcliffe and, having developed a positive reputation thanks to playing a key role in completing a number of successful deals while working behind the scenes at the likes of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig, he would head to Manchester United with plenty of pedigree.

The 42-year-old has been eager to embark on a fresh challenge since bringing the curtain down on his time with Ligue 1 side Monaco earlier this year and is very keen on filling the sporting director role at Old Trafford, having recently relocated to the north-west of England.

Paul Mitchell's behind-the-scenes experience Club Position Date appointed Date he left Monaco Board member July 1, 2022 October 1, 2023 Monaco Sporting director June 17, 2020 October 1, 2023 Red Bull Bragantino Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 New York Red Bulls Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 RB Leipzig Head of Scouting February 6, 2018 August 31, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Head of Young Scouting December 5, 2014 February 5, 2018 Southampton Head of Scouting January 6, 2012 December 4, 2014 Milton Keynes Dons Chief Scout January 1, 2010 January 5, 2012 Milton Keynes Dons Head of Youth Scouting January 1, 2008 December 31, 2009 All information according to Transfermarkt

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United's pursuit of Mitchell could become the club's next big storyline, while his appointment would also end speculation over boss Erik ten Hag's future due to he and Ratcliffe being admirers of the Dutch tactician.

But the Red Devils appear to be keeping their options open when it comes to securing a new sporting director as, despite Mitchell being under consideration, Michael Edwards and Julian Ward have also been discussed as potential arrivals behind the scenes, while talks were held with Dan Ashworth before he took up a similar position at Newcastle United.

Although Tucker is full of admiration for the job Mitchell has done at his previous clubs, she fears the Ratcliffe target may not be the calibre of sporting director Manchester United need if they want to return to challenging for silverware on a consistent basis.

However, the host feels the pedigree of players Mitchell has signed elsewhere highlights that he could attract more exciting acquisitions to Old Trafford if he is handed the job.

Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

"Paul Mitchell is somebody who I admire for the names that he has brought into certain football clubs, but I also think people may be getting a bit ahead of themselves. "Yes, he has been at Spurs, Leipzig and Monaco, but they're not the top, top elite clubs in the world. I think Manchester United need to be aiming for the best, but we will have to wait and see what happens with that. "But some of the names he has scouted across the years are miles better than what Manchester United have done, so it is the start of something, I suppose."

Ratcliffe has big plans for Old Trafford

Ratcliffe has set his sights on taking Old Trafford to the next level as, according to The Times, he is eager to increase the capacity of Manchester United's home to 90,000 if he is successful with his offer to buy a quarter of the club's shares.

The boyhood Red Devils fan, who officially became the second-wealthiest person in Britain thanks to his near-£30billion fortune earlier this year, ensured upgrading and potentially expanding the Theatre of Dreams was a significant part of negotiations to acquire shares, while his involvement will accelerate those plans thanks to funds being set aside.

Ratcliffe's plans will be music to Tucker's ears as she recently told GIVEMESPORT that Old Trafford has become a problem as it is 'completely embarrassing' compared to other stadiums around the globe.

But the owner of French outfit Nice will have to wait before implementing changes as his 25 per cent purchase of Manchester United is not expected to be decided by the club's board on Thursday due to final details still being thrashed out.

It emerged earlier this month that Ratcliffe had altered his stance and was considering buying a minority stake in the Red Devils after being unable to reach an agreement with the current hierarchy when he launched several proposals following the Glazers' announcement that they were beginning a 'process to explore strategic alternatives' close to a year ago.

The 71-year-old moved into pole position to find a compromise when rival bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani withdrew from the process to buy Manchester United after his £5billion offer for 100 per cent control had not been accepted.