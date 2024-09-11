Manchester United star Casemiro is adamant that he has been unfairly singled out as a weak link after the Old Trafford giants have made an underwhelming start to the season and dropping him to the bench for the trip to Southampton could create friction behind the scenes, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils will make the trip to the south coast having been condemned to two consecutive defeats by Brighton & Hove Albion and arch-rivals Liverpool before the international break, and boss Erik ten Hag will be able to call upon Manuel Ugarte for the first time since completing a £50.5million switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Joshua Zirkzee is in line to make his second Premier League start following a £36.5million move from Bologna during the summer transfer window, Manchester United are poised to make alterations to their line-up as they look to return to winning ways against newly-promoted Southampton.

Casemiro Unhappy at Early Season Treatment

Brazilian defensive midfielder threatening to reach boiling point

Manchester United insiders have informed GMS sources that Casemiro feels he has been made a scapegoat after being consigned to back-to-back losses during the early stages of the campaign, resulting in him being unhappy ahead of travelling to Southampton as domestic action returns this weekend.

The 75-cap Brazil international's frustrations became clear when his wife, Anna Mariana, posted a picture of his trophy collection on social media in the aftermath of him coming in for criticism and being hauled off at half-time as the Red Devils suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool earlier this month.

Casemiro is threatening to reach boiling point due to being insistent that he is being unfairly treated for his performances, according to GMS sources, and ten Hag is at risk of causing problems behind the scenes if he drops the defensive midfielder to the bench and starts Ugarte as Manchester United seek three points at Southampton.

Manuel Ugarte's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Casemiro Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Pass completion percentage 91.2 81.8 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.3 48.1 Tackles 4.56 3.77 Interceptions 1.86 0.82 Blocks 1.26 3.36 Clearances 1.16 3.23 Statistics correct as of 11/09/2024

The Red Devils agreed a deal worth up to £70million when they landed the 32-year-old from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in August 2022, but there is uncertainty over whether he has a long-term future in his current surroundings after being the subject of interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia in recent months.

This is due to be Casemiro's final season on Manchester United's books, GMS sources have learned, but ten Hag still needs to ensure that he keeps him onside instead of creating a rift as the Dutch tactician is going to need him as an option due to a lack of depth at the heart of the midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro is the joint-third highest-paid player in the Premier League thanks to being on a contract worth £350,000-per-week at Manchester United

Red Devils Willing to Consider Ugarte for Start

Ten Hag not concerned by recruit's international involvement

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are not concerned over whether Ugarte will be fit enough to be considered for a starting role against Southampton in the aftermath of playing the full 90 minutes as Uruguay claimed a goalless draw in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela earlier this week.

Although the 23-year-old made 37 appearances in all competitions last season, the Red Devils' pursuit and his willingness to embark on a fresh challenge resulted in him being starved of action as he was overlooked by PSG head coach Luis Enrique during the early stages of the current campaign.

But Manchester United are confident that Ugarte does not need time to bed into the team given his expected role and how he excels at reading the game, GMS sources understand, and the final decision will fall on ten Hag when he makes an assessment following his return from international duty.

GMS sources recently revealed that handing the former Sporting man a place in the starting line-up is being seriously considered ahead of the encounter with Southampton on Saturday, while his protection of the backline is viewed as an important asset as the Red Devils aim to enjoy an upturn in form.

