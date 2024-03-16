Highlights Manchester United have advanced in their attempts to hand Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox a key internal role at Old Trafford.

New Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the driving force behind the pursuit as he looks to make his mark after taking control of football operations.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Manchester United will find it easier to land Wilcox than Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Manchester United are 'progressing' in their attempts to land Jason Wilcox, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that there is a 'very realistic chance' of the Southampton director of football's arrival at Old Trafford being rubber-stamped as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues making his mark.

Having completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils after gaining approval from the Football Association and Premier League following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, the INEOS chief executive has guided the club into a new era with him overseeing football operations.

Ratcliffe's arrival has led to uncertainty over boss Erik ten Hag's future, with talks set to be held at the end of the season, but the billionaire has set his sights on making significant internal alterations before focusing on potentially wielding the axe and seeking fresh impetus in the dugout.

Wilcox Pinpointed as Key Target in Behind-Scenes Ratcliffe Rebuild

Manchester United are attempting to engineer a deal which would see Wilcox become a key figure within the new-look hierarchy, according to The Athletic, and INEOS are driving the pursuit as they want him to take up a proposed role which would see him report to an incoming sporting director.

The report suggests that the 52-year-old has emerged as a target after overseeing Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb and Cole Palmer's development during his time at the Manchester City academy, with the latter going on to seal a £40million move to Chelsea during the closing stages of last summer's transfer window, and he is aware of the Red Devils' interest.

Wilcox's possible acquisition is not the only internal change which could be made by Ratcliffe in the coming weeks as Manchester United are preparing to make an official approach for Crystal Palace director of football Dougie Freedman, with him being eyed as a potential head of recruitment if they succeed in negotiating a deal.

Related Man Utd Appointing Dan Ashworth is now 'a Matter of Time' Manchester United are in line to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director

Although respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils' move for Wilcox is moving quicker than their attempts to add Freedman to their behind-the-scenes staff, Crystal Palace are expecting their resolve to be tested by their Premier League rivals.

If Southampton's director of football does swap the south coast for Old Trafford, he could be in line to work with Dan Ashworth, as it is understood that Manchester United have progressed in discussions with Newcastle United despite the Tyneside giants demanding a £21million compensation package.

Omar Berrada has been named as the Red Devils' new chief executive after resigning as arch-rivals Manchester City's chief football operations officer in January, but Ratcliffe is eager to swoop in for Wilcox after succeeding in making his first major appointment since moving into the boardroom.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jason Wilcox was on the winning side just once over the course of 13 fixtures against Manchester United during his playing career, with him suffering defeat on nine occasions

Ben Jacobs - Southampton Braced for Wilcox Move to Old Trafford

Jacobs believes that Manchester United are growing in confidence that they will eventually tempt Newcastle into sanctioning Ashworth's move to Old Trafford as they are aware that his current employers will not want to keep him on their payroll when they draft in his replacement.

The reputable journalist understands that the Red Devils are also edging closer to wrestling Wilcox out of Southampton's grasp as discussions over his move away from St Mary's have advanced, and the Championship promotion-chasers are making preparations for his departure.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Once Newcastle determine who their own sporting director is, I think they will also want to move on a lot quicker. They won't want a situation where they are paying two sporting directors on their books at the same time. "Ashworth remains a Newcastle employee while he is on gardening leave, and they probably won't want that once they find somebody else. If Newcastle don't get Champions League football, that's not an ideal situation, and Manchester United are definitely playing on that. I think a compromise will eventually be reached. "With Jason Wilcox, I think that Southampton are braced for his exit. It's a slightly simpler negotiation, and things are progressing, so there is a very realistic chance that he will also join Manchester United."

Branthwaite Identified as Top Target for Man United

Manchester United have earmarked Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as their primary target for the summer, according to the Daily Star, and they will press ahead with their attempts to lure him to Old Trafford regardless of whether ten Hag remains in the hot-seat heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the Toffees will be forced to sell the 21-year-old - who has been rewarded for his consistent performances this season by earning a maiden England call-up for this month's friendlies with Brazil and Belgium - if they fail to maintain their Premier League status, and he could cost the Red Devils in the region of £70million.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Manchester United are long-term admirers of Branthwaite, and he has been pinpointed as a standout contender to improve ten Hag's options at the heart of the backline after scouts have been tasked with watching him in action.

The Red Devils are joined by Tottenham Hotspur at the front of the queue for the former Carlisle United man, who has registered better statistics than Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire in numerous departments this term, but Chelsea, Arsenal and La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid have also enquired about his availability.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire this season Jarrad Branthwaite Raphael Varane Harry Maguire Percentage of dribblers tackled 82.9 69.2 50.0 Ball recoveries 5.76 4.36 4.11 Tackles 2.00 1.21 1.24 Interceptions 1.64 1.00 1.47 Goals 0.08 0.07 0.08 Statistics correct as of 15/03/2024

In a potential setback for Manchester United, Everton are in a strong negotiating position if they succeed in staving off relegation to the Championship as Branthwaite committed his long-term future to the Merseyside outfit in October, penning a £35,000-per-week contract which is due to keep him on the club's books until the summer of 2027.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref