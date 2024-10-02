Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is adamant that Harry Maguire is capable of playing a crucial role in unifying the squad behind the scenes as they aim to bounce back from their Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford last weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils are in European action on Thursday as they are set to face Porto, while boss Erik ten Hag has been boosted ahead of a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday as captain Bruno Fernandes will be available thanks to his three-match suspension being overturned on appeal after receiving his marching orders against Spurs.

Maguire has been limited to just 436 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, but he has been backed by INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe and other key personnel at Manchester United to bring the squad together as they bid to recover from a third defeat of the top flight season.

Maguire Seen as Vital Dressing Room Figure

Hierarchy adamant defender has strong leadership qualities

Maguire has been pinpointed by Ratcliffe and other leading figures at Manchester United as a member of the dressing room who can help ensure the squad remains unified, according to GMS sources, as they aim to bounce back from their latest setback at the hands of Tottenham last weekend.

Although the 31-year-old was forced to contend with being stripped of the captaincy by ten Hag prior to last season, he is still viewed as someone who has strong leadership qualities and can push his teammates to rediscover their top form as they seek wins against Porto and Aston Villa before the international break.

GMS sources have been informed that Maguire has remained an important off-field voice in the aftermath of having the armband taken away from him, resulting in Ratcliffe and other members of the hierarchy insisting that he is on course to be a vital presence even if he is not one of the first names on the team sheet.

Harry Maguire's season-by-season statistics at Manchester United Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 55 3 3 9 0 2020/21 52 2 2 15 0 2021/22 37 2 0 7 1 2022/23 31 0 0 9 0 2023/24 31 4 3 4 0 2024/25 7 0 0 2 0 Statistics correct as of 02/10/2024

The England international became the most expensive defender in history when he completed a £80million switch from Leicester City in August 2019, but he has been handed additional competition for a regular starting berth thanks to the summer arrival of fellow centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

Maguire has previously been described as a 'dominant' member of the backline by ten Hag, and GMS sources have learned that he is highly-regarded by Ratcliffe as an authoritative figure as Manchester United desperately search for ways to get their season back on track and climb the Premier League table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire has made eight clearances, five interceptions and two tackles over the course of four Premier League appearances this season

Mount Eager to Profit from Poor Run of Form

Midfielder wants more chances to prove his worth at Old Trafford

GMS sources have been told Mason Mount is hopeful that Manchester United's indifferent start to the campaign will work in his favour as it will allow him to secure more starts and have further opportunities to prove himself after having his Old Trafford career hampered by injury problems.

The midfielder sealed a move worth up to £60million from domestic rivals Chelsea in July 2023, following lengthy negotiations, but he has been forced to spend lengthy spells on the sidelines following his arrival and seen a number of teammates leapfrog him in the pecking order as a result.

Mount remains confident that he can make an impact in a Manchester United shirt if he is given a run of fixtures in the starting line-up, GMS sources understand, and he has been working hard in training after setting his sights on proving to Dutch tactician ten Hag that he deserves more regular game time.

Fernandes could stand in his fellow playmaker's way thanks to having his red card rescinded, and the Portugal international apologised to his teammates after his challenge on Tottenham talisman James Maddison - which he maintained was only worthy of a caution - left the Red Devils down to 10 men for the majority of their clash last weekend.

Related Van Nistelrooy Stance on Ten Hag Future at Man Utd Emerges Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has retained the full support of assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy

Carrington sources have insisted that Manuel Ugarte is not 100 per cent match fit following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain during the final hours of the summer transfer window, and there is an insistence that he will make a bigger impact once he is settled in his new surroundings in the coming weeks.

The Uruguayan was among a host of additions to the Manchester United squad before August's deadline, which included Joshua Zirkzee, but GMS sources recently revealed that further firepower will be targeted at the turn of the year as ten Hag looks to make his side more dangerous in the final third of the pitch.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored