Manchester United’s journey under Erik ten Hag presents a familiar dilemma for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other Old Trafford leaders - whether to prioritise stability or strive more aggressively for success.

To survive an entire season at the helm, sources have been indicating to GMS that the Red Devils' Dutch tactician doesn’t necessarily need to deliver a trophy, nor does he need to secure a top-four finish.

What he must do is avoid any more high-profile dramas and ensure that Manchester United remain competitive across all competitions, with clear signs of progress.

Red Devils Owners Want Ten Hag to Succeed

Ratcliffe does not want to make mid-season managerial change

The reality at Old Trafford is that Manchester United's hierarchy want Ten Hag to succeed. They are keen to avoid the disruption and financial burden of making a mid-season managerial change.

Terminating the former Ajax head coach's contract would come with significant costs - potentially upwards of £15million - and the expenses would not stop there. Appointing a new boss involves negotiating an expensive contract and, potentially, compensation to release the candidate from their current role.

With no guarantee of success, these are risks the club would rather not take. However, performances continue to raise concerns. Manchester United’s results have been inconsistent, with team selections and tactical systems lacking continuity.

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season Premier League record at Manchester United 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches 38 38 8 Won 23 18 3 Drawn 6 6 2 Lost 9 14 3 Points-per-game 1.97 1.58 1.38 Position 3rd 8th 12th Statistics correct as of 25/10/2024

The 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce will have highlighted the growing unease. Ten Hag’s decision to start Noussair Mazraoui in an unusual No.10 role puzzled many, coming at a time when the Red Devils should be honing in on a clear identity and a reliable starting line-up.

Rather than building a cohesive team for the long-term, Ten Hag often appears to be operating on a game-by-game basis, leaving supporters questioning whether this approach can succeed in the Premier League. Even the win over Brentford last weekend was sparked by a moment of injustice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have found the back of the net 233 times during Erik ten Hag's reign, while they have conceded 178 goals along the way

Ten Hag Still in Danger of Further Scrutiny

Xavi, Inzaghi and Frank among potential recplacements

While Manchester United are hopeful of keeping Ten Hag for the rest of the season, his tenure could still come under scrutiny if it becomes obvious that progress is not being made and he does not make up ground to ensure his team are within reasonable distance of the top-flight’s European positions.

Ultimately, Ten Hag’s challenge is to keep the Red Devils competitive and to demonstrate that the club is moving in the right direction, even if silverware remains elusive this season.

As long as he can do that and avoid further controversies, his position at Old Trafford might be safe - for now. But rumours persist about potential candidates that could step in.

Among the names being considered or linked recently are Xavi Hernandez, Simone Inzaghi and Thomas Frank - each bringing a distinct managerial style and philosophy to the table. We have also revealed how there is an interest in Sporting's Ruben Amorim.

Xavi’s ability to blend youth development with tactical innovation could be a good fit for Manchester United, while Inzaghi has emerged as another intriguing candidate, having impressed with his work at Inter Milan.

Frank has built a reputation for turning Brentford into a highly competitive Premier League side with a clear, data-driven approach to tactics and recruitment, but was beaten at Old Trafford last weekend.

