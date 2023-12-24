Highlights Incoming Manchester United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has pinpointed Roberto De Zerbi as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag.

The Italian tactician is also being targeted by Real Madrid after enjoying a successful spell in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes De Zerbi could be the next Manchester United boss amid additional links to Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United may 'take a chance' on Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi if Erik ten Hag is axed, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane could also be in the running for the Old Trafford job.

The Red Devils' worst-ever European campaign came to an end when they were eliminated from the Champions League earlier this month - having registered just four points from six fixtures as they finished bottom of a group which included Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray - and the disappointment has led to speculation over whether a change could be made in the dugout.

Manchester United's struggles in the competition came after ten Hag had been backed in the transfer market, with him spending close to £175million on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana during the summer window.

De Zerbi targeted by Ratcliffe

Incoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set his sights on handing De Zerbi the managerial reins after he officially joins the Manchester United board, according to Football Insider, having made the decision to sack ten Hag.

The report suggests the INEOS chief executive, whose £1.25billion deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils could be confirmed before Christmas, is looking to task the Italian tactician with completely overhauling the style of play if he agrees to make the move from Brighton.

But De Zerbi's fruitful spell at the Amex Stadium, which has involved leading the Seagulls into a European competition for the first time in their history, has resulted in Manchester United not being the only side looking to lure him away from the south coast.

Roberto De Zerbi's record at Brighton & Hove Albion Matches 64 Won 30 Drawn 14 Lost 20 Goals for 130 Goals against 99 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 22/12/2023

That is because La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid have added the 44-year-old to their list of potential successors to Carlo Ancelotti, but Brighton are relaxed about their chances of keeping him at the helm thanks to inserting a lucrative release clause into his contract.

De Zerbi could hand the Seagulls a further boost in the not-too-distant future as it is understood that he is likely to pen a new contract on improved terms thanks to being happy in his current surroundings despite also being linked with Manchester City and clubs in his homeland.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Shakhtar Donetsk chief will be a contender to replace Pep Guardiola when he eventually leaves reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Manchester United making a move for De Zerbi, thanks to his impressive achievements while in charge of domestic rivals Brighton, when ten Hag's reign comes to an end.

Although the reputable journalist believes former Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Julen Lopetegui will also be considered by the Red Devils' hierarchy, he has doubts over whether Zinedine Zidane will be in the running to head into the hot-seat.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It might be that if and when ten Hag does go, Manchester United take a chance on De Zerbi because he has shown what he can do in that Brighton set-up. As long as he can work within Manchester United's culture, fine. I think De Zerbi and Julen Lopetegui are the type of managers that will appeal to them. "I'm not really buying that they'll go for somebody like Zinedine Zidane or anyone down that route because I think you're going to have to be willing to work within certain confinements, particularly in the early days as they start to get to grips with the changes that are going to be going on."

Greenwood wanted by La Liga giants

Mason Greenwood is attracting interest from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to talkSPORT, and Manchester United still have no plans to offer a route back into the first-team squad when his Getafe loan spell comes to an end.

The report suggests the Red Devils intend to sell their academy graduate, who has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for his boyhood club, in the summer after his performances in Spain have led to scouts flocking to watch him in action.

But Barcelona and Real Madrid may face an uphill battle in their attempts to capture Greenwood as he has previously admitted that he is keen to turn his loan move to Getafe into a permanent switch after they offered him a chance to reignite his career.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United will make a final decision on the winger's future during the latter stages of the campaign as they have more pressing matters to be concentrating on.

The Red Devils released a club statement a matter of days before the summer window slammed shut that revealed it had been mutually agreed that Greenwood should continue his career away from Old Trafford after an internal investigation had concluded.