Highlights Manchester United have included Roberto De Zerbi as possible candidate to succeed Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

The Italian tactician has come onto the market after parting company with Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season.

Ten Hag's future is being discussed by members of the Manchester United hierarchy in the aftermath of winning the FA Cup.

Manchester United could turn to Roberto De Zerbi if they choose to sack Erik ten Hag as the recently-departed Brighton & Hove Albion chief has emerged as a surprise candidate to head into the Old Trafford dugout, according to MailOnline.

The Red Devils are set to decide on the Dutch tactician's future in the next few days as the club hierarchy holds internal meetings to discuss possible options.

New Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now approaching his first full season in the boardroom and could decide to start a new era at Old Trafford.

After leaving Brighton at the end of their Premier League campaign, De Zerbi is now on the Red Devils' shortlist - joining the likes of Kieran McKenna, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, and Mauricio Pochettino in the race to become the new boss at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are also interested in appointing the 44-year-old Italian as the west Londoners looks for a ‘dynamic and young’ coach to replace Pochettino, who left Stamford Bridge last week.

Italian pinpointed as possible replacement for Ten Hag

Reports about Manchester United’s interest in finding a replacement for Ten Hag emerged last week after it was revealed that the Red Devils had held talks with Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna just days before the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

According to MailOnline, the Premier League giants also spoke to the agents of De Zerbi, Frank, Tuchel, and Pochettino already, while the ex-Brighton boss emerged as a ‘surprise’ candidate recently.

De Zerbi became available after mutually terminating his deal with Brighton earlier this month, ending a two-year spell at the Amex Stadium.

The Italian manager took the Seagulls to a top-six finish during the 2022/23 campaign, their best-ever in history, and qualified for their debut Europa League campaign.

After departing Brighton, the 44-year-old said he hopes to work in the Premier League again in his career, and now it seems that Manchester United are considering giving him such an opportunity.

Ratcliffe Opens Talks Over Ten Hag's Future

Dutchman in uncertain situation despite FA Cup glory

According to reports from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are set to hold talks over Erik ten Hag’s future at the club this week.

Before lifting the FA Cup last weekend, the former Ajax head coach reassured fans he is expecting to stay at Old Trafford, despite recent rumours in the media.

However, the decision now lies with the club’s board, who have already started talks about potential replacements.

After joining Manchester United in 2022, Ten Hag ended the Red Devils’ trophyless period when he won the Carabao Cup last year.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92 Statistics correct as of 27/05/2024

This season, an injury-stricken side has seen a slump in results as they came eighth in the table, the club’s worst finish in Premier League history.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-05-24.