Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will refuse to abandon his principles, despite another setback to his plan to turn around the Red Devils' season.

Defeat to Fulham left the Portuguese tactician's side crashing out of the FA Cup and provides further proof that his current crop of players are struggling to implement his tactical vision.

Sources close to Old Trafford remain convinced that Amorim will not sway from his overarching beliefs on how to play, but the penalty shoot-out loss last weekend is a significant blow and their entire campaign now rests on winning the Europa League. Failing to qualify for Europe would cast a shadow on who they can recruit in the summer, and how much they can spend overall.

Amorim Unlikely to be Sacked at Old Trafford

Tactician still has backing despite FA Cup exit at hands of Fulham

It appears Amorim is probably safe in his job at Manchester United for the rest of this season, but if this campaign continues to see such poor performances, there might have to come a moment when the board consider whether they definitely trust him enough to invest multi-millions into his plan.

For now, that is indeed what is expected and, in fairness, the lack of a genuine attacking spark continues to hold them back. The players are not clicking in the final third and, despite efforts, he has not yet found a way to fix it.

We have revealed how Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap - currently at Galatasaray and Ipswich Town respectively - are the leading candidates to be drafted in as Manchester United's first-choice striker in the summer, ahead of Sporting marksman Viktor Gyokeres.

Manchester United are also keen on players like Matheus Cunha, who was sent off during Wolverhampton Wanderers' FA Cup exit at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday, as they consider ways to overhaul their frontline.

Rasmus Hojlund’s future is coming under a threat at a time when Marcus Rashford and Antony seem destined to leave, and Alejandro Garnacho may not be too far behind.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has only found the back of the net twice over the course of 1,351 minutes of Premier League action this season

Red Devils May Have to Alter Summer Targets

Initial priority options may be out of reach during transfer window

But without European football, Manchester United’s transfer targets may have to shift to the next tier down. It is possible that, if this season totally unravels, the Red Devils may have to accept that the likes of Porto’s Samu Omorodion and RB Salzburg attacker Nene Dorgeles are players that come more clearly into focus.

They are desperate for a more proven forward and that will be the aim but, at this rate, it is going to be more difficult to tie down top players on big contracts. The Premier League giants would have to continue to lean on their history and traditions to sell the club to potential new signings, rather than show them the pathway to success that is already opening up.

That is less than ideal at a time when all of Manchester United's top targets are also wanted by other big clubs. For now, the focus is on the players Amorim already has - and those coming through the ranks.

The door is opening for Chido Obi-Martin, as sources suggest he is being fast-tracked, rather than having to wait until pre-season to make his case for a first-team role.

He has been getting a taste of the action in recent matches - and Amorim likes what he has seen. For now, the former Sporting chief's job is safe, but patience is never infinite, and Manchester United have to start turning a corner immediately if they are to work their way back towards winning titles any time soon.

