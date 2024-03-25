Highlights Manchester United are not making inroads in potentially replacing Erik ten Hag in the dugout as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to oversee a summer review.

The Dutch tactician is confident that he has enough time to convince INEOS that he deserves to remain at the helm heading into next season.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Ratcliffe will assess whether ten Hag is the right personality to lead Manchester United forward.

Manchester United links to seeking a replacement for boss Erik ten Hag have been 'exaggerated', and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutch tactician will be assessed by INEOS during a summer review held behind the scenes at Old Trafford after the season ends.

The Red Devils entered a new era last month, when Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and the billionaire has wasted no time in attempting to make his mark since heading into the boardroom.

Omar Berrada is set to become Manchester United's new chief executive in the summer, with his arrival being delayed thanks to arch-rivals Manchester City deciding to place him on gardening leave, and fresh investment has resulted in there being doubt over whether ten Hag will remain at the helm heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Ten Hag Sure of Persuading Ratcliffe to Keep Him in Hot-Seat

Although ten Hag is confident that he still has time to convince Ratcliffe that he deserves to remain in the Manchester United hot-seat, according to ESPN, he has not been offered any formal guarantees that he will stay in his role as INEOS are continuing their audit of football operations after becoming co-owners.

The report suggests that the former Ajax head coach - who is approaching two years in charge - is convinced that a final decision has not been made over his future after being involved in planning for the summer transfer window, but INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford has been monitoring other candidates for the job ahead of an alteration potentially being made.

It is understood that Ratcliffe has earmarked Gareth Southgate as his first-choice candidate to potentially head to Old Trafford in the summer, and Manchester United are increasingly confident of being able to lure the England boss back into club management, but statistics highlight that ten Hag has a better points-per-game ratio in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Gareth Southgate Erik ten Hag Gareth Southgate Matches 66 114 Won 38 29 Drawn 8 33 Lost 20 52 Goals for 97 115 Goals against 82 159 Points-per-game 1.85 1.05 Statistics correct as of 25/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Southgate has already built a relationship with Brailsford, who has been handed a pivotal role at Old Trafford since Ratcliffe completed negotiations with the Glazer family, while he is close to potential head of recruitment Dougie Freedman.

Although the 53-year-old has remained undecided over his future after Euro 2024, he has a long-standing bond with the Red Devils' incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth as they worked together during the latter's six-year stint as the Football Association's director of elite development.

Ratcliffe has informed ten Hag that qualifying for the Champions League is the top priority for the final months of the campaign, ahead of discussions being held over his future in the summer, but Manchester United went into the international break sitting nine points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The heaviest defeat of Erik ten Hag's entire managerial career has come during his Manchester United reign, with it being a 7-0 thumping at the hands of Liverpool in March 2023

Ben Jacobs - Ratcliffe Has Not Lined Up Replacement for Ten Hag

Jacobs understands that ten Hag being relieved of his duties is not a foregone conclusion as reports of Ratcliffe making progress in assessing potential successors have been embellished, while Manchester United will only make a final decision on who will be in the dugout ahead of next season after a summer review has been conducted.

Due to the Red Devils' hierarchy biding their time instead of rushing into a decision which could potentially backfire if they make the wrong call, the respected journalist is aware that INEOS have not identified leading candidates in the running to secure the managerial reins.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"This idea that INEOS are lining up a ten Hag replacement and, therefore, the writing is on the wall is, to my knowledge, exaggerated at this stage. "Ten Hag is in the same position as Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea because they are both going to have a summer review. That summer review will be defined by how things go between now and the end of the season. It will also be a broader assessment of whether ten Hag is a strategic and personality fit at the football club. "That process is still ongoing, so it is too early to definitively say whether ten Hag will go, even though everyone is aware that it is a possibility. If it is too early to say whether ten Hag will go, it is clearly too early to be talking about whether there is a frontrunner or leading candidate to replace him."

McTominay Poised to be Offered New Contract

Manchester United have decided that they want to keep Scott McTominay, according to the Daily Star, and the new-look hierarchy are eager to reward the Scotland international with a new contract less than 12 months after he was deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag.

The report suggests that the academy graduate's form has convinced Ratcliffe that he is a vital part of the future, having scored nine goals and registered a further three assists in 34 appearances this season, and he is in line to secure a pay rise after his attitude on and off the pitch has also caught the eye.

Related Eriksen 'Will Hold Talks' With Ten Hag Over Man Utd Future Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is ready to enter discussions with Erik ten Hag after being forced to contend with limited game time

McTominay is on course to enter the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract in the summer, but Manchester United want to eliminate the risk of suitors believing they will be able to strike a deal for a cut-price fee when the window reopens by negotiating fresh terms.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central midfielder is determined to remain a consistent performer at Old Trafford, instead of embarking on a fresh challenge, and he has proven that he could be integral to the Red Devils' long-term plans.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt