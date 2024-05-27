Highlights Manchester United appear to be on course to dismiss Erik ten Hag a matter of days after he led the club to an FA Cup final victory.

The Red Devils will make a final decision on the Dutchman's future during an end of season review held by members of the hierarchy.

Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna is among the names mooted as a potential replacement if Manchester United wield the axe.

Manchester United look ‘set to part’ with manager Erik ten Hag, despite their FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City last weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Speculation surrounding the Dutchman’s future has spiralled over the last week as reports emerged he was set to get the sack, regardless of the outcome of the FA Cup final. As it so happened, ten Hag guided the Red Devils to a momentous 2-1 victory at Wembley on Saturday.

Goals from Manchester United’s next generation Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo sealed the win in the capital, despite a late comeback from Manchester City sparked by a goal from Jeremy Doku. The FA Cup triumph is Ten Hag’s second piece of silverware since taking charge following their Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United last year.

Red Devils Edging Towards Dismissing Ten Hag

FA Cup final could prove to be final match at helm

It appears Saturday’s victory over Pep Guardiola’s side has not been enough to save Ten Hag’s job as the Daily Mail suggest the club are set to part ways with the manager following an end of season review.

Ten Hag addressed his future after the FA Cup final on Saturday, and sent the club a clear message. Prior to kick-off, he admitted to the BBC he was unsure if he was going to be sacked, and his full focus was on preparing the team for the biggest game of their season.

He then said in his post-match press conference:

"Two trophies in two years is not bad, three finals in two years is not bad. If they don't want me, then I’ll go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

Ipswich chief wanted following promotion to Premier League

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is a wanted man this summer as the managerial merry-go-round gets into full swing. Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea have recently been linked with the 38-year-old, but the Daily Mail also reported he has interest from Manchester United.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph claim exiled Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are also names being explored by the club as they weigh up their options.

McKenna, though, already has ties to the club as he managed the under-18s and was later promoted to the first-team’s coaching staff in 2018, and worked as an assistant to Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during their respective spells in charge of Manchester United.

He took charge of Ipswich in December 2021 as a relatively unknown manager, but he quickly proved doubters wrong as they secured promotion from League One in 2023. Twelve months later, he guided the club back into the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.