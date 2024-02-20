Highlights Manchester United are looking to lower Newcastle United's demands as they aim to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director.

The 52-year-old has been placed on gardening leave at St James' Park after informing the Magpies hierarchy of his wish to head to Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Manchester United are not intending to wait until 2026 before Ashworth's arrival.

Manchester United 'have a plan' as they bid to lure Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford ahead of 2026, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to fork out £20million in order to reach a deal with Newcastle United.

The Red Devils are on the cusp of entering a new era after INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club was approved by the Football Association and Premier League earlier this month, and the incoming minority investor is wasting no time in looking to make changes behind the scenes.

Manchester United are aiming to have Ashworth installed as their new sporting director for boss Erik ten Hag, who has reignited hope of making a late surge for a Champions League qualification spot by leading his charges to an unbeaten start to 2024, ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

Red Devils test Newcastle's resolve with formal approach

Manchester United have upped the ante in their pursuit of Ashworth by heading to Newcastle with a formal approach, according to the Telegraph, and they are braced for a compensation battle which could threaten to significantly delay his arrival at Old Trafford.

The report suggests that the 52-year-old - who took over as the Magpies' sporting director in June 2022 - is unable to work for another top Premier League club until 2026 due to terms written into his St James' Park contract, and that has resulted in the Tyneside giants seeking a lucrative fee for his services.

Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after asking Newcastle to sanction his departure and allow him to oversee the recruitment drive at Manchester United, following Ratcliffe's decision to identify him as his top target as he prepares to take control of football operations.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who are the Magpies' owners, will not stand in the former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director's way if the Red Devils match their demands, while they are eager for the situation to be resolved quickly ahead of making plans for the summer transfer window.

But it is understood that Manchester United are not willing to pay the £20million fee that their domestic rivals are seeking, and there is confidence that they will be able to negotiate a significantly lower figure due to being aware that Newcastle are obliged to continue paying Ashworth's full salary.

The Magpies' sporting director has a long-standing relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, who has adopted a leading role behind the scenes at Old Trafford due to being INEOS' head of sport, and that has resulted in him being a key target as Ratcliffe aims to stamp his authority.

Dean Jones - Ratcliffe looking to find middle ground as he attempts to land Ashworth

Jones understands that Manchester United did not have the intention of waiting until 2026 before Ashworth could head to Old Trafford when he was pinpointed as their preferred candidate to be appointed as their new sporting director, meaning Ratcliffe is prepared to put cash on the table in a bid to reach an agreement with Newcastle.

The reputable journalist believes that the Red Devils' incoming investor has devised a plan as he looks to end the Magpies' recruitment chief's gardening leave ahead of schedule, but he is confident that INEOS are not willing to meet their Premier League counterparts' £20million demands.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They obviously knew the situation they were going into, so they were aware that they weren't going to be getting him for free. Now, it's about negotiating around what Newcastle ideally want from the situation and what they're actually going to end up getting. "Manchester United haven't gone into this situation willing to wait two years to get Dan Ashworth. He isn't going to realistically spend two years out of the game at this point. "That wouldn't be beneficial to anyone, so Manchester United are going to stump up some money. It's just a case of finding some middle ground with Newcastle, hopefully from Manchester United's point of view, to actually bring that deal to life sooner rather than later. "I'd be surprised if it reached as much as £20million. That's a pretty hefty sum of money that we're talking about. But Manchester United obviously have a plan here. I think we're about to see it put into action."

Mainoo being monitored by England ahead of next month's internationals

England boss Gareth Southgate is closely monitoring Kobbie Mainoo's performances ahead of selecting his squad for next month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, according to the Daily Mail, but the Manchester United academy graduate is on course to miss out on a maiden senior call-up.

The report suggests that the central midfielder is in line to be selected by England under-21 chief Lee Carsley for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg instead, despite enjoying a breakthrough season at Old Trafford and making 15 first-team appearances.

Mainoo's emergence into the forefront of ten Hag's plans came a matter of months after Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on an initial loan deal from Serie A side Fiorentina, which includes a £21.4million option to buy, but statistics highlight that he has been enjoying a more productive season than the Moroccan defensive midfielder.

Kobbie Mainoo's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Sofyan Amrabat in the Premier League this season Kobbie Mainoo Sofyan Amrabat Short pass completion 88.9 85.5 Clearances 2.19 1.74 Interceptions 1.04 0.72 Shots blocked 0.63 0.43 Goals 0.10 0.00 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 20/2/2024

Mainoo is planning to keep his international options open until later this year after also gaining interest from Ghana, who he could switch allegiance to through his parents, which may result in Southgate fast-tracking him into the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Reliable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the teenager is 'in love' with the Manchester United project and is on course to secure a lucrative new contract after becoming a regular member of ten Hag's starting line-up over a number of months.