Highlights Manchester United are poised to open discussions over whether to keep Erik ten Hag in the hot-seat.

The Dutchman led the Red Devils to FA Cup glory thanks to overcoming rivals Manchester City at Wembley last weekend.

Manchester United are planning to oversee a major overhaul of the squad during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United board members are set to start internal talks on Monday to decide whether to keep Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Despite winning the FA Cup last weekend, the Dutch manager remains uncertain about staying in his current surroundings heading into next season, following the Red Devils' worst-ever finish in the Premier League.

After guiding his side to a 2-1 victory over Manchester City under the Wembley arch, Ten Hag reassured fans that he is committed to the ‘project’ for next season. He stated that if he were sacked, he would go on to ‘win trophies’ elsewhere.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have been linked with numerous candidates to replace the Dutchman, including Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna and ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel.

According to Romano, Manchester United have held talks with representatives of other managers, but the decision on Ten Hag’s future is yet to be made.

Ten Hag Bracing Himself for ‘Crucial Days’ Involving Old Trafford Future

Key decision-makers to discuss whether to keep Dutchman

Romano, writing on X, suggests that the next few days are crucial in the decision-making process regarding Ten Hag’s situation. He said:

“Manchester United board set for review this week in order to decide on Erik ten Hag’s future. “Contacts with representatives of other managers already took place in order to be ready, up to directors and INEOS now. “Internal talks start today, crucial days and hours ahead.”

The Dutchman ended United’s six-year trophy drought last year after winning the Carabao Cup. He also finished third in his debut Premier League campaign.

This season, United suffered from injuries, with defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Raphael Varane all sidelined for weeks.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92 Statistics correct as of 27/05/2024

The injury crisis at Old Trafford forced Ten Hag to play the likes of Diogo Dalot, Sofyan Amrabat, and Casemiro out of position to cover for the absentees.

After winning the FA Cup, Ten Hag said the depth of the squad is 'absolutely not good enough' and that the team needs players who are ‘available’.

The former Ajax head coach suggested that Manchester United need more transfer windows to bring in reinforcements to be able to perform at the highest level.

Major Red Devils Squad Revamp Underway

Martial and Varane among big-names departing

Manchester United’s summer clear-out is underway following the departures of Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, and Alvaro Fernandez.

While Varane and Martial both left for free after their contracts expired, United cashed in on Fernandez, making his Benfica loan permanent for £5million.

More exits are likely after recent reports suggested that the Red Devils' transfer budget for the upcoming window is just £35million. The club will be looking to raise funds and offload unwanted stars.

Midfielder Casemiro could follow next. The 32-year-old missed Manchester United’s FA Cup final celebrations on Saturday and is rumoured to be among those who may leave the club in the summer after receiving criticism from fans and pundits over his recent performances.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-05-24.