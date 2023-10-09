Highlights Manchester United takeover bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani may return to the negotiating table after a major development.

The Qatari's current proposal is worth £5billion but has not been accepted by the Glazer family.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is mulling over whether to alter his stance as he looks to beat Sheikh Jassim to reaching an agreement.

Manchester United prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could force a 'reaction' out of bidding rival Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani if a key development comes to fruition at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils' future has been in question for close to a year as they were first put on the market by the Glazer family last November, when it was announced they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', but the Americans are still at the helm.

Ratcliffe is considering buying a minority stake in Manchester United, according to BBC Sport, as he attempts to break the impasse over the ownership situation by altering his stance.

The report suggests the 70-year-old billionaire could launch a fresh proposal after he and rival bidder Sheikh Jassim initially launched offers worth close to £5billion as they looked to get a deal over the line, but their respective bids have not tempted the Glazers into cashing in.

It is understood that Ratcliffe is seeking 25 per cent of Manchester United's shares - which would be reached by acquiring chunks of both the Glazers' stake and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion - but the current hierarchy would be holding out for up to £1.5billion as they value the Red Devils at a total fee of £6billion.

Although reaching a deal would see the Ineos billionaire initially become a minority owner at Old Trafford, reputable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe would still look to secure full control of the club further down the line.

While Ratcliffe has shown a willingness to hold further negotiations with the Glazer family as he aims to come out on top in the race to conclude negotiations, Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation are refusing to increase their £5billion bid.

Ratcliffe bid could force Sheikh Jassim to react - Ben Jacobs

Jacobs believes Ratcliffe putting a fresh proposal on the table is the only instance in which Sheikh Jassim could return to Old Trafford for discussions with the Glazer family.

But the respected journalist is aware that the Americans are not interested in selling a minority stake in Manchester United unless their asking price is met.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think that we can only see this as minority. I think we have to understand that Ratcliffe is an expert negotiator and he is, in many ways, prepared to do what it takes to win. If he has to start with a minority stake and then progress over time to majority control, he may well be prepared to do that. "But, interestingly, for Ratcliffe to persuade the Glazers to sell a minority stake, he would still have to ultimately meet the valuation, which means that 25 per cent could be valued as high as £1.5billion. "In any percentage you buy in a football club, you still have to value the whole club. Whether you buy 1 per cent or 100 per cent, you still have to value the club. If Ratcliffe takes 25 per cent at £1.5billion, he is saying that Manchester United Football Club is worth £6billion. "That's the only thing that, hypothetically, could bring a reaction from Sheikh Jassim because as soon as one of the two main bidders, regardless of what percentage they buy, says the overall club valuation is worth £6billion, we need to understand whether the other - Sheikh Jassim in this case - responds."

Is Ratcliffe wanted at Man United?

It appears that large sections of the Manchester United faithful are not in favour of Ratcliffe's potential bid as, according to MailOnline, supporters gathered in their numbers to protest outside Old Trafford before last weekend's win over Brentford with banners pleading for a full sale instead of the Glazers remaining at the club.

Ratcliffe's possible offer would allow the Glazer family, who won control of the Red Devils when they took their shares up to 70 per cent by buying out Irish racing tycoons JP McManus and John Magnier in a £790million deal 18 years ago, to retain a majority stake.

It is not the first time this season where the fans have shown discontent as they are desperate for the current owners to walk away, with them holding a sit-in protest after a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest in August.

But there have been fears that the Glazers could remain at Old Trafford as it appeared that there was a serious threat of the Glazers taking Manchester United off the market last month due to feeling they stand a chance of securing up to £10billion if they hold off concluding negotiations until 2025.

However, Jacobs has since told GIVEMESPORT that sources close to the sale had indicated that a takeover was still active, meaning an agreement could be found.

A change of ownership may be rubber-stamped quicker if Sheikh Jassim is selected as the preferred bidder as, thanks to the Nine Two Foundation already completing their due diligence, a takeover could only be a matter of weeks away.