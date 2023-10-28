Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on course to complete a deal which will see him acquire a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed when the Ineos chief executive is expected to become a key member of the Old Trafford board.

Lawyers are continuing to work on the final details of Ratcliffe's £1.4billion proposal after he has been aiming to strike a deal with the Glazers for close to a year.

Manchester United prospective co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is 'on track' to acquire a 25 per cent stake of the club, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT when the Ineos chief executive will officially head to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were put on the market close to a year ago, when the Glazer family confirmed they were beginning a 'process to explore strategic alternatives', and Ratcliffe has been heavily involved in the bidding process since.

He moved into pole position to reach an agreement when rival bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani decided to withdraw from the process earlier this month, having been frustrated by the current hierarchy's decision not to accept his offer worth in the region of £5billion.

Ratcliffe being forced to remain patient over deal

Ratcliffe's deal to secure a quarter of Manchester United's shares may not be completed ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, according to MailOnline, as lawyers are continuing to work on the final details of his £1.4billion proposal.

The report suggests it could be a number of weeks before a final agreement is reached between the Glazer family and the 71-year-old, who officially became the second-wealthiest person in Britain thanks to his near-£30billion fortune earlier this year, and New York Stock Exchange and Premier League requirements would make it unlikely that he will be on board before the turn of the year.

Ratcliffe has set his sights on acquiring chunks of the Glazers' shares and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion as he aims to take Manchester United into a new era, but he is having to remain patient as the club's board did not come to a decision over whether to agree to the terms during a meeting last week due to needing to hold further discussions with the Glazers before being granted immediate control of football operations.

It emerged earlier this month that the boyhood Red Devils fan had altered his stance and was considering buying a minority stake after being unable to reach an agreement with the American family when he launched several proposals earlier in the bidding process.

But respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe is not willing to settle for a 25 per cent stake in the long-term and would still aim to secure full control of Manchester United further down the line.

Jacobs understands there is no reason to panic after the Manchester United board members did not hold a vote over whether to welcome Ratcliffe into the club last week.

The reputable journalist is aware that Ratcliffe is on course to head into the Old Trafford boardroom before the turn of the year, with the completion process taking up to eight weeks.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"We know that it wasn't ready to be voted on by the board last Thursday, but those close to INEOS reiterate that board meeting was scheduled. Therefore, the lack of vote cannot be seen as a delay. "Obviously, when they're then in a position to go through all the legal and logistical box ticks, they can start to enter into the completion process, which can still take six to eight weeks. "I think it's fair to say that Ratcliffe will be on track for January, and then we just wait and see whether before that - in the next few days or weeks - we finally get some kind of formal announcement."

Mitchell in pole position to gain key role

Paul Mitchell is in line to become Manchester United's new sporting director, according to the Telegraph, as Ratcliffe has set his sights on making his mark when it comes to the club's recruitment drive if his deal to acquire a minority stake is ratified.

The report suggests the 42-year-old, who has been eager to take on a fresh challenge since departing Ligue 1 side Monaco earlier this year, is the early frontrunner for the job after Sir Dave Brailsford has spoken to a number of candidates over the last 12 months in his role as Team Ineos' director of sport.

Paul Mitchell's behind-the-scenes experience Club Position Date appointed Date he left Monaco Board member July 1, 2022 October 1, 2023 Monaco Sporting director June 17, 2020 October 1, 2023 Red Bull Bragantino Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 New York Red Bulls Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 RB Leipzig Head of Scouting February 6, 2018 August 31, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Head of Young Scouting December 5, 2014 February 5, 2018 Southampton Head of Scouting January 6, 2012 December 4, 2014 Milton Keynes Dons Chief Scout January 1, 2010 January 5, 2012 Milton Keynes Dons Head of Youth Scouting January 1, 2008 December 31, 2009 All information according to Transfermarkt

Ratcliffe has put Mitchell at the top of his list of contenders for the job, leading to uncertainty over what the future holds for John Murtough, and he has been boosted in his pursuit as reliable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that RB Leipzig's former head of scouting is extremely keen to head to Manchester United, having relocated to the city.