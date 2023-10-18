Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the verge of striking a deal which would see him acquire a minority stake in Manchester United.

The billionaire lodged a £1.3billion bid to secure 25 per cent of the Red Devils' shares after altering his initial stance in negotiations.

A decision on whether to accept Ratcliffe's proposal is not expected to come during Thursday's board meeting.

Manchester United are on the verge of entering a new era as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is 'edging closer' to agreeing a deal to secure minority ownership, and journalist Ben Jacobs has updated GIVEMESPORT on when an announcement is likely to be made at Old Trafford.

Red Devils supporters have been gripped by a takeover saga which has lasted close to 12 months, with the Glazer family putting the club on the market by beginning a 'process to explore strategic alternatives' last November, but there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Ratcliffe now unlikely to have bid accepted on Thursday

Ratcliffe's bid to purchase 25 per cent of Manchester United's shares is not expected to be decided by the club's board on Thursday due to final details still being thrashed out, according to the Telegraph, meaning he is having to play the waiting game.

The report suggests the Ineos chief executive - who is confident of becoming a co-owner of the Red Devils after tabling a bid worth in the region of £1.3billion - is set to hold further discussions with the Glazers before being granted immediate control of football operations, dashing initial hopes of a final proposal being ready to be voted on by the club's 12-member board in a pre-arranged meeting this week.

Manchester United's record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

It emerged earlier this month that Ratcliffe had altered his stance and was considering buying a minority stake in Manchester United after being unable to reach an agreement with the current hierarchy when he launched several proposals earlier in the bidding war, while his hopes of reaching an agreement went up a notch thanks to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

That is because the Qatari businessman withdrew from the process to buy the Red Devils after his £5billion offer for 100 per cent control had not been accepted by the Glazers.

But respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe is not willing to settle for a 25 per cent stake in the long-term and would still aim to secure full control of Manchester United further down the line.

The 70-year-old is looking to acquire chunks of both the Glazers' shares and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion.

Jacobs understands that Ratcliffe is edging towards reaching an agreement with the Glazers and there is no need for Manchester United supporters to panic if the deal is not confirmed following Thursday's board meeting.

The reputable reporter is aware the owner of Ligue 1 side Nice is increasingly likely to be a minority investor ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, which could be beneficial for Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I wouldn't necessarily call it a delay because takeovers take time. The other very important point is that the board meeting for Thursday was always scheduled, so this isn't a case of them creating anything emergency or atypical to ratify Sir Jim Ratcliffe and then find they may not be in a position to do so. "The board meeting was always fixed, and there is no concern or panic, therefore, if the Ratcliffe deal is not ready to vote on. "Ratcliffe is edging closer to a deal, and it is looking more likely than unlikely that he can complete that and be at Manchester United in time for the January transfer window. "Whether he can influence the January transfer window remains to be seen. There are too many variables, such as financial fair play and exactly what sporting control is, and the precise structure of the deal."

Ratcliffe has big plans for Man United

Old Trafford could get a makeover as, according to The Times, Ratcliffe has set his sights on expanding the capacity of Manchester United's home to 90,000 if he is successful with his offer to buy a quarter of the club's shares.

The report suggests the second-wealthiest person in Britain, thanks to his near-£30billion fortune, ensured upgrading and potentially expanding the Theatre of Dreams was a significant part of negotiations, while his involvement will accelerate those plans thanks to funds being set aside.

Read more: Who is Jim Ratcliffe? Net worth, business interests, Man Utd takeover latest and more

Ratcliffe has also devised plans which could help to improve Manchester United's form on the pitch as he has put Paul Mitchell at the top of his list to become Manchester United's new sporting director, leading to uncertainty over the future of current football director John Murtough.

The 42-year-old has been on the lookout for a fresh challenge since departing from Ligue 1 side Monaco earlier this year and is very keen on filling the Red Devils' sporting director role, having recently relocated to the north-west of England.

Mitchell already has a good relationship with Ratcliffe and has a positive reputation after an impressive recruitment drive while working behind the scenes at the likes of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig.

Reliable journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United's pursuit of Mitchell could become the next big storyline at Old Trafford, while his appointment would also end speculation over boss ten Hag's future.