The billionaire is looking to secure a 25 per cent stake by striking a £1.4billion deal with the Glazer family.

Manchester United have been linked with appointing a new sporting director and manager since Ratcliffe moved a step closer to heading into the boardroom.

Manchester United are close to entering a new era with Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring minority ownership at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT what the Ineos chief executive's 'first big decision' will be.

Although there are fears that the 71-year-old will not bag a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils before the January transfer window opens for business due to lawyers continuing to work on the final details of the £1.4billion proposal, he is still on course to reach an agreement with the Glazers.

Ratcliffe has been heavily involved in the lengthy saga over the future running of Manchester United, with the current hierarchy putting the club on the market by beginning a 'process to explore strategic alternatives' close to a year ago.

Ratcliffe has big plans for Red Devils

Paul Mitchell is in line to become Manchester United's new sporting director, according to the Telegraph, as Ratcliffe has set his sights on bringing in a fresh face to play a leading role in the club's recruitment drive if his deal to acquire a minority stake is ratified.

The report suggests the 42-year-old, who has been eager to take on a fresh challenge since leaving Ligue 1 side Monaco earlier this year, is the early frontrunner for the job after Sir Dave Brailsford has spoken to a number of candidates over the last 12 months in his position as Team Ineos' director of sport.

Ratcliffe has put Mitchell at the top of his list of contenders for the job, leading to uncertainty over what the future holds for John Murtough after the billionaire was unimpressed when he visited Old Trafford earlier this year despite the current board members being happy with the football director and new chief executive Richard Arnold's influence.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mitchell is extremely keen to head to Manchester United, having relocated to the city following his departure from Monaco, but warned that other candidates are in the running to be appointed as the new sporting director.

Paul Mitchell's behind-the-scenes experience Club Position Date appointed Date he left Monaco Board member July 1, 2022 October 1, 2023 Monaco Sporting director June 17, 2020 October 1, 2023 Red Bull Bragantino Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 New York Red Bulls Technical director September 1, 2019 June 16, 2020 RB Leipzig Head of Scouting February 6, 2018 August 31, 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Head of Young Scouting December 5, 2014 February 5, 2018 Southampton Head of Scouting January 6, 2012 December 4, 2014 Milton Keynes Dons Chief Scout January 1, 2010 January 5, 2012 Milton Keynes Dons Head of Youth Scouting January 1, 2008 December 31, 2009 All information according to Transfermarkt

An alteration could also be made in the dugout as Graham Potter has been identified as a possible candidate to succeed Erik ten Hag thanks to Brailsford being an admirer, although reigning Serie A champions Napoli are eager to hold discussions with him as well.

The former Chelsea chief has previously spoken to Ratcliffe on two occasions, having been linked with the Nice job following their elimination from the Europa Conference League last season, and he was interested in heading to the Allianz Riviera before a move to France failed to come to fruition.

But Manchester United are not focusing all of their attention on Potter ahead of ten Hag potentially being axed as the Red Devils have held verbal discussions with the agent of Real Madrid chief Carlo Ancelotti, who has also received offers from the Brazil and Canada national teams.

Although Manchester United are being linked with a high-profile managerial change, Jones believes Ratcliffe's first port of call will be to show ten Hag his full support as he is keen to stick with the Dutch tactician.

The reputable reporter feels the second-wealthiest person in Britain, thanks to his near-£30billion fortune, is also facing a tough call on whether to appoint a sporting director.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"His first big decision will be backing ten Hag, which he will do. All signs point towards the fact that there is absolutely going to be no managerial upheaval. At the moment, we are actually hearing quite a lot of links with other managers, but I think his first job will be to completely back the regime that is in place there. "I think the biggest decision he is going to have to make is above the manager. What's he going to do about a sporting director? What's he going to do about the guys that are in charge of recruitment right now? Is it good enough or do Manchester United start moving to a new philosophy when it comes to spending? There are various ways you could do that."

Man United considering eye-catching deal for £73m star

Manchester United are mulling over whether to sanction a deal which would see Jadon Sancho leave Old Trafford on an 18-month loan, according to 90min, after he has fallen by the wayside following a public rift with ten Hag.

The report suggests the England international - who joined the Red Devils after completing a £73million switch two years ago - is keen to return to familiar surroundings by heading back to Borussia Dortmund as he aims to revive his career.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT 'there is tension brewing' behind the scenes thanks to Sancho and ten Hag's rift, with Manchester United potentially having to pay half of the outcast's wages in order to offload him in January.

But Dortmund are not the England international's only admirers as Juventus are also interested in acquiring his services for the remainder of the season, with them looking to pounce after ten Hag has challenged the Red Devils to negotiate an exit strategy due to believing their relationship is beyond repair.

Sancho has been forced to watch from the sidelines since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post, which riled his boss.